- USD/JPY drops hard and BoJ intervention is suspected but not confirmed.
- USD/JPY bears have eyes on the upper quarter of the 147 area and then the 146.50s.
USD/JPY has moved the forex space again in a sizeable drop in recent trade. The pair fell from a high of 148.82 to a low of 148.26 with the bulk of the happening in the last 15-min candle.
there has been a series of 'out-of-nowhere'' moves in the yen in recent weeks as the currency falls to intolerable levels for the Bank of Japan and the Ministry of finance. The verbal and physical intervention has occurred on numerous occasions with moves as great as 500 pips, which dwarfs today's price action tenfold:
Nevertheless, there has been an offer int he greenback and shock waves felt throughout forex.
Earlier today, Japan's Finance Minister, Shun'ichi Suzuki, stated that they will respond appropriately to sharp FX moves and that they are closely watching FX moves with a high sense of urgency. He did not comment on levels, however.
With regards to intervention, he explained that it has yielded certain effects and they cannot tolerate excess FX volatility in speculative trading.
Japan's recent currency intervention has yielded "certain effects", Suzuki said after the government spent a record amount supporting the yen last month.
Meanwhile, the yen fell to 148.80 vs. the greenback at the start of this week and was under pressure following a dovish Bank of Japan kept ultra-low interest rates, bucking the trend among other major central banks. The move may well have promoted the MoF once again but there has not been any confirmation.
USD/JPY technical analysis
The price has broken a key level of structure in this move which could equate to further downside for the day ahead, with eyes on the upper quarter of the 147 area. Below there, the bears will be focussed on the lower quarter that guards room all the way through to a test of the broader trendline and the 146.50s.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces off 10-DMA to welcome buyers near 0.6400 ahead of RBA
AUD/USD picks up bids to pare short-term losses. Firmer oscillators back the recent bounce off nearby crucial DMAs, 13-day-old ascending trend line adds to the downside filter. Buyers need validation from a downward-sloping resistance line from mid-August.
USD/JPY turns south towards 148.00 on falling yields
USD/JPY has come under fresh selling pressure and approaches 148.00, as the US dollar is feeling the pull of gravity amid falling Treasury yields. The improvement in the market mood is weighing on the dollar while investors are speculating about a potential Japanese intervention.
Gold approaches monthly support above $1,600 with eyes on US ISM PMI, Fed
Gold price remains depressed for the fourth consecutive day, mildly offered near $1,632, as the metal bears struggle for fresh clues during Tuesday’s sluggish start. Technical breakdown, hawkish Fed bets keep XAU/USD bears hopeful.
Is Opensea under threat as GameStop launches NFT marketplace amid NFT winter?
The NFT market has been called a bubble for the entirety of its existence, with many expecting the same to burst soon. Even though NFTs are becoming a major means of marketing in the mainstream media, the actual market is consistently losing money.
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Lowe and co have a tough decision to make Premium
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will announce its monetary policy decision on November 1, with board members stuck between a rock and a hard place. The Reserve Bank of Australia will likely hike the cash rate by 25 bps.