- USD/JPY slides for the second day in a row, below 113.50.
- The market sentiment is upbeat, on better than expected US Nonfarm Payrolls.
- Lower US T-bond yields acted as a headwind for the greenback.
- USD/JPY: A daily close beneath 113.50 exposes the 113.00 figures as the next support level.
USD/JPY extend its slump for two-straight days, down 0.32%, trading at 113.38 during the New York session at the time of writing. The market sentiment is upbeat, portrayed by US equity markets rising to all-time highs during the day amid a better than estimated US Nonfarm Payrolls report. Also, lower US Treasury yields, with the 10-year, which strongly correlates with the USD/JPY pair, are plunging eight basis points, down to 1.44%.
US Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 534K, better than the expected
The Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) in the US reported that the US economy added in October 534K new jobs to the economy, better than the 425K foreseen by analysts. Furthermore, the Unemployment Rate dipped from 4.7% to 4.6%.
Moreover, last month’s numbers reported that payrolls are stil short, 4.2 million below pre-COVID-19 levels. Further, the Unemployment rates for Hispanic Americans fell, whereas the African American and the Asian rates were unchanged.
The USD/JPY pair initially reacted to the upside, reaching a daily high around 114.00, but retreated the move once market participants dissected the report. It seems that the report was ignored after three central banks throughout the week pushed backward the idea of higher rates, as expressed by the RBA, the Fed, and the Bank of England in its monetary policy statements.
That, in turn, spurred the sell-off in the global bond market, led by US Treasuries, dropping severely, benefitting the prospects of safe-haven assets, like the Japanese yen and the precious metals.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY is in consolidation within the 113.50-114.50 range. Furthermore, the 50 and the 100-simple moving averages (SMA’s) hover around 114.00, acting as a tailwind for price action in the last couple of days. At press time, the 113.50 level respected by USD/JPY traders has been broken, opening the door for further losses towards the 113.00 figure.
For USD bulls to resume the upward trend, they need to reclaim the 114.00 figure. In that outcome, the following resistance on the way north would be the downslope trendline that travels from October 20 high towards November 1 high, around 114.30. A breach of the latter would expose the 2021 high at 114.70.
On the flip side, a break below 113.00 could open the way for further losses. The first demand zone would be the September 30 high at 112.00.
USD/JPY TECHNICAL SUPPORT/RESISTANCE LEVELS
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.33
|Today Daily Change
|-0.43
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|113.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|113.78
|Daily SMA50
|111.71
|Daily SMA100
|110.93
|Daily SMA200
|109.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|114.28
|Previous Daily Low
|113.51
|Previous Weekly High
|114.31
|Previous Weekly Low
|113.26
|Previous Monthly High
|114.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|110.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|113.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|113.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|113.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|113.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|112.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|114.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|114.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD touches fresh 2021 low below 1.1520 after US NFP data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and touched its weakest level of 2021 below 1.1520 on Friday after the US jobs report showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 531,000 in October, surpassing the market consensus of 425,000.
GBP/USD holds near mid-1.3400s, broad-based dollar strength limits rebound
GBP/USD extended its slide toward 1.3400 on Friday before staging a rebound in the early American session. With the greenback preserving its strength against rivals on the upbeat October jobs report, the pair is consolidating its losses around mid-1.3400s.
XAU/USD jumps to test October highs around $1810
Metals are rising considerably boosted by lower US yields on Friday. Gold broke above $1800 and is testing a key short-term resistance area around $1810. A firm break higher could trigger more gains.
Shiba Inu crashes as SHIB whales sell en masse
Experts are investigating whale wallet movements to account for the recent drop in SHIB price across spot exchanges. Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrencies DOGE and SHIB kicked off the alt season before SHIB consolidation started. Shiba Inu market capitalization has dropped, and SHIB has slipped to rank 11.
Why will Tesla stock fall?
Tesla has yet to retreat from its lofty perch, but with a host of options expiries today, surely it cannot be too far away now. Options and obviously call options have been the main driver of the move in Tesla shares with huge buying of the $1,000 and $1,200 strikes expiring today.