USD/JPY drops below 109.00 even as Asian equities rise

- The dollar continues to lose ground on the US fiscal stimulus.
- USD/JPY is trading below key average despite gains in the Asian equities.
- The S&P 500 futures, however, are flashing red and calling caution on the part of the USD/JPY bears.
The US dollar is extending Thursday's decline in Asia, pushing USD/JPY to session lows near 108.50 amid a stimulus-driven uptick in the Asian stock markets.
Below 100-day MA
The pair faced rejection at 109.72 in early Asia and fell below the 100-day average support at 109.00 a few minutes before press time to hit a session low of 108.55.
Meanwhile, major Asian equity indices like Japan's Nikkei, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's Kospi are flashing green.
The decline is not so much due to Yen demand but looks to have been fueled by the broad-based losses in the US dollar. The dollar index, which tracks the value of the greenback against majors, is currently trading at weekly lows near 99.30, having declined by nearly 200 pips on Thursday.
The dollar is being offered likely due to the unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus unveiled by the US government and the Federal Reserve in the last five days.
That said, the market sentiment remains fragile with the S&P 500 futures currently reporting over a 1% decline on the day. If the risk aversion worsens, the US dollar could again find haven bids, yielding a bounce in USD/JPY. The coronavirus outbreak is showing no signs of slowing down. Further, Thursday's US initial jobless claims showed the pandemic is causing greater damage than previously expected. So, another round of risk-off cannot be ruled out.
While the Japanese yen is a classic haven asset, during times of crisis markets trend to treat the US dollar as an anti-risk currency. The dollar index rose sharply from 94.65 to 103.00 in the 10 days to March 19, as the crash in the equity markets triggered margin calls and liquidity crises, forcing investors to seek safety in the US dollar.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.58
|Today Daily Change
|-1.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.95
|Today daily open
|109.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.71
|Daily SMA50
|109
|Daily SMA100
|109.04
|Daily SMA200
|108.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|111.3
|Previous Daily Low
|109.21
|Previous Weekly High
|111.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.15
|Previous Monthly High
|112.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|112.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|112.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY extends the drop below 109.00 as USD, S&P 500 futures flash red
The US dollar continues to lose ground on the US fiscal stimulus. USD/JPY is trading below key average despite gains in the Asian equities. The S&P 500 futures, however, are flashing red and calling caution on the part of the bears.
AUD/USD fades a spike above 0.6100 amid US dollar weakness
AUD/USD builds onto the previous five-day rise, now retracing a spike above the 0.61 handle amid broad US dollar weakness. The House votes on the US COVID-19 Bill will be the key.
Oil trading is not for the faint of heart
The collapse of the price of crude oil over the past five weeks has been eye-watering in its speed but otherwise unremarkable in a commodity market long given to violent price movement. Price history predicts a rapid return for oil prices.
Gold: Steps back from two-week top to stay below $1,650
Gold prices fail to hold onto the previous day’s gains. The bullion earlier cheered the broad US dollar weakness while paying a little heed to the risk-on sentiment. Risk-tone remains positive ahead of the House voting on the US aid package.
US Jobless Claims Analysis: 3 M is only the beginning, 3 reasons why USD may rise
Unemployment is engulfing the US – weekly jobless claims jumped to 3.283 million, an increase of 1,053%. The four-week moving average is near one million, also surpassing the worst since the Great Financial Crisis.