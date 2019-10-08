USD/JPY drops back towards 107.00 as S&P futures turn negative

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Risk-on market profile fails to lift USD/JPY above 107.50.
  • Dollar weakness likely caps further gains ahead of US data, Powell.

The USD/JPY pair turned south in the European trading, having faced rejection once again just below the midpoint of the 107 handle, as the US dollar sheds the overnight gains across the board ahead of the US PPI data and Fed Chair Powell’s speech.

Risk-on sentiment to keep the downside capped

The spot gained over 20-pips in the Asian session amid a risk-on market profile, as indicated by the rally in the regional equities and Wall Street futures amid renewed US-China trade optimism. Further, the risk-on trades fuelled bullish moves in the US Treasury yields across the curve, helping the pair retest Monday’s high at 107.46.

However, the bears continued to guard the 107.50 barrier, supported by a generalized weakness seen in the US currency across its main peers on diminishing safe-haven appeal, as markets cheer the resumption of the US-China trade talks, starting this Thursday - October 10th.

Meanwhile, the latest leg down in the major can be mainly attributed to fresh selling seen the S&P 500 futures after China’s Foreign Ministry said that they are preparing retaliation to the backlist of the 28 Chinese companies by the US over human rights violation.

The US-China trade headlines will continue to influence the pair ahead of the US PPI and Fed Chair Powell’s speech.

USD/JPY Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.16
Today Daily Change -0.08
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 107.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.7
Daily SMA50 106.96
Daily SMA100 107.68
Daily SMA200 109.09
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.47
Previous Daily Low 106.65
Previous Weekly High 108.48
Previous Weekly Low 106.48
Previous Monthly High 108.48
Previous Monthly Low 105.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.97
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.77
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.31
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.96
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.59
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.93
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.4

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD capped below 1.10 amid mixed German data

EUR/USD capped below 1.10 amid mixed German data

EUR/USD is trading below 1.10, within familiar ranges. German factory orders rose in August but remain in the red on an annual basis. Uncertainty about trade talks looms.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains vulnerable near 1.2300 handle amid persistent Brexit uncertainties

GBP/USD remains vulnerable near 1.2300 handle amid persistent Brexit uncertainties

The GBP/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just below the 1.2300 handle through the Asian session on Tuesday. Renewed Brexit-pessimism continued weighing on the Pound.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY drops back towards 107.00 as S&P futures turn negative

USD/JPY drops back towards 107.00 as S&P futures turn negative

Risk-on market profile fails to lift USD/JPY above 107.50. Dollar weakness likely caps further gains ahead of US data, Powell.

USD/JPY News

Gold remains depressed below $1500 mark, multi-day lows

Gold remains depressed below $1500 mark, multi-day lows

Gold added to the previous session's losses and dropped to near one-week lows during the early Asian on Tuesday, albeit managed to recover a bit thereafter. The downside seemed cushioned as the focus remains on US-CN talks.

Gold News

Forex Today: Markets see glass half full in trade, Boris bracing collapse in talks, and Powell's speech eyed

Forex Today: Markets see glass half full in trade, Boris bracing collapse in talks, and Powell's speech eyed

China is reportedly ready to do a deal with the US on specific topics but refuses to touch the more sensitive ones, leaving them to next year. President Donald Trump expressed his wishes to strike a full deal. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures