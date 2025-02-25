- US Consumer Confidence plunges to an 8-month low, inflation fears rise.
- Markets now price in 58 bps of Fed rate cuts, up from 40 bps last week.
- BoJ watching services inflation as Ueda signals possible rate hikes.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) extended its gains versus the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, which was helped by the fall of US Treasury bond yields as consumer confidence deteriorated further, according to the Conference Board. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY trades at 149.02, down 0.46 at the brisk of clearing the 149.00 handle.
USD/JPY nears 149.00 as falling yields, Fed expectations pressure the dollar
Data revealed earlier showed that Consumer Confidence in February plunged to an eight-month low from 104.1 to 98.3. Digging more into the data, inflation expectations rose to 6% from 5.2% over a 12-month period.
Of note is that tariffs were mentioned in the survey at levels not seen in six years. Today’s data and the University of Michigan survey show that Americans are becoming pessimistic about the economic outlook.
As the US economy weakened, expectations that the Fed would cut rates jumped. Money markets had priced in that the Federal Reserve (Fed) would ease policy by 58 basis points (bps), up from 40 bps last week, revealed data from Prime Market Terminal.
Source: Prime Market Terminal
Consequently, the yield of the US 10-year Treasury note is plummeting ten basis points (bps) to 4.294%.
Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin stated that he is adopting a wait-and-see approach on interest rate adjustments, emphasizing the need for clear evidence that inflation is steadily moving toward the Fed’s 2% target before considering any policy changes.
In Japan, prices paid by producers accelerated to 3.1% YoY as prices for services continued to rise. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is watching services inflation to gauge prospects of sustained wage gains. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda signaled his willingness to continue raising rates if wage growth accelerates and supports consumer spending, reinforcing the central bank’s data-dependent approach to monetary policy.
Ahead, the Japanese economic docket would feature the Coincident Index Final reading for December, alongside the Leading Economic Index.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY daily chart depicts the pair as downward biased, though it seems that sellers cannot drive prices on a closing basis below the December 3 low of 148.64. In that outcome, the next support would be the October 4 daily low of 145.92 ahead of the September 30 swing low of 141.64.
Conversely, if USD/JPY climbs past 150.00, look for further upside as buyers could be poised to challenge the Tenkan-sen at 151.62.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Decent support should emerge around 0.6300
AUD/USD remained on the back foot on Tuesday, retreating for the third day in a row and coming close to the 0.6320 zone as concerns over US tariffs continued to hurt the sentiment.
EUR/USD: Further consolidation appears on the cards
EUR/USD has once again surpassed the 1.0500 barrier on the back of the resurgence of the selling interest in the US Dollar amid rising jitters over the health of the US economy.
Gold deflates below $2,900, six-day lows
The corrective move in Gold prices remains well and sound and now prompts the yellow metal to breach the key $2,900 mark per ounce troy despite the intense downside bias in the US Dollar and the generalised decline in US yields.
Crypto market turns risk-off: Where are Bitcoin and meme coins headed?
Bitcoin (BTC) traders faced over $746 million in liquidations in the past 24 hours, according to Coinglass data. Meme coins led the market crash last week, with developments surrounding LIBRA and MELANIA and the $1.4 billion Bybit hack, where stolen funds were laundered through Solana meme coins.
Five fundamentals for the week: Fallout from German vote, Fed's favorite figure stand out Premium
Statements, not facts, are set to dominate the last week of February. Further fallout from Germany's elections and new comments from Trump on trade may overshadow most figures –but not the Fed's favorite inflation figure.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.