USD/JPY drifts back closer to session lows, just above 107.00 mark

- USD/JPY struggled to preserve its early gains to 1-1/-week-tops amid renewed USD selling.
- A weaker tone surrounding the US bond yields further contributed to the intraday pullback.
- A modest recovery in the equity markets failed to impress bullish traders or lend any support.
The USD/JPY pair has now drifted back to the lower end of its daily trading range, with bears now awaiting a sustained break below the 107.00 round-figure mark.
The pair failed to capitalize on its Asian session bullish spike to 1-1/2-week tops, instead met with some fresh supply near the 107.55 region amid some a broad-based US dollar weakness. The ever-increasing number of coronavirus cases in the US dampened prospects for a swift recovery for the domestic economy and kept the USD bulls on the defensive.
Bearish traders further took cues from a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, which further contributed to the offered tone surrounding the greenback. Meanwhile, a slight recovery in the global risk sentiment, which tends to undermine the safe-haven Japanese yen, did little to lend any support or provide any meaningful impetus to the USD/JPY pair.
Looking at the technical picture, the pair's inability to capitalize on a move beyond a two-week-old trading range clearly points to persistent selling bias at higher levels. However, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling below the 106.65-60 horizontal support before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the broader risk sentiment will influence demand for the safe-haven JPY. This, along with the USD price dynamics will be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.1
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|107.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.24
|Daily SMA50
|107.49
|Daily SMA100
|107.55
|Daily SMA200
|108.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.36
|Previous Daily Low
|106.94
|Previous Weekly High
|107.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.67
|Previous Monthly High
|109.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
