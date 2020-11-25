USD/JPY: Downside stalls near mid-104s amid positive T-yields, S&P 500 futures

- USD/JPY selling stalls, but not out of the woods yet.
- Gains in S&P 500 futures, Treasury yields save the day for the bulls.
- Risk-on flows to keep DXY undermined ahead of US data dump.
USD/JPY is attempting a minor recovery above the midpoint of the 104 level in Asian trading this Wednesday, as the bears take a breather after the 30-pips drop seen in the US last session.
The major retreated from 104.75 highs in the American trading, as the US dollar tumbled across the board on a record rally in the US stocks amid improved economic prospects. The coronavirus vaccine progress and strong US business activity data boosted hopes for a quick economic turnaround. The Biden transition kicking off also joined the broader market optimism.
In the first of Tuesday’s trading, the spot followed the strength in the greenback and the uptick in the S&P 500 futures. Therefore, it can be seen that USD/JPY remains at the mercy of the US dollar dynamics while the risk sentiment remains a key market driver.
At the time of writing, the spot trades at 104.52, adding 0.08% on the day and recovering from a dip to session lows of 104.42. The pause in the overnight sell-off can be attributed to the extension of the rally in the US Treasury yields, which save the day for the bulls.
Meanwhile, the advance in the Asian equities, in the wake of the Wall Street upsurge, also helps put a floor under the major. The yen remains on the offers amid downbeat Japanese corporate service price index data and a 2% rally in the Nikkei 225 index.
Next of relevance for the major remains a bunch of critical US economic releases due for release later in the NA session. Markets gear up for the US Preliminary Q3 GDP, Initial Jobless Claims, Durable Goods and Core PCE Index among other minority reports.
USD/JPY technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.52
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|104.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.47
|Daily SMA50
|104.95
|Daily SMA100
|105.58
|Daily SMA200
|106.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.76
|Previous Daily Low
|104.15
|Previous Weekly High
|105.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.65
|Previous Monthly High
|106.11
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
