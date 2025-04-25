"This news may be providing a little support to USD/JPY now, which could edge back to the 145 area before it faces some fresh downside risks next week."

"However, Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said late yesterday that currency targets were not discussed in meetings with Scott Bessent. USD/JPY has probably fallen quite enough for Washington for the time being and US policymakers prefer some dollar stability and a recovery in equity markets as opposed to another blast of volatility that a new currency accord could unleash."

"Some kind of deal with South Korea could be reached next week. Japan talks are ongoing. In this space, we have mentioned the risk that trade talks could lead to some new (dollar bearish) currency arrangements consistent with the idea of a Mar-a-lago accord."

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.