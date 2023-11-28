USD/JPY dips below 147.40 as Greenback gets punched lower by broad-market risk bid

- The USD/JPY is down after shedding a full percent peak-to-trough from Tuesday's high bids.
- The US Dollar accelerated losses as broader markets flip the switch on risk appetite.
- The USD/JPY is testing into last week's lows just above the 147.00 handle.
The US Dollar (USD) is seeing broad-market declines on Tuesday as market sentiment lurches higher. The Greenback is down a full percentage point from Tuesday's peak bids near 148.80 against the Japanese Yen (JPY), shedding half a percent from the day's opening prices at 148.10.
The Greenback's Tuesday backslide is being fueled by unexpectedly dovish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Wallace, who insisted in public comments that he sees no reason to continue holding interest rates at high levels if inflation continues to decline.
Fed’s Waller: If inflation constantly declines, there is no reason to insist in really high rates
The dovish Fed appearance helped spark a decline in the US Dollar Index (DXY), shrugging off an equally hawkish statement from Fed Governor Michelle Bowman who declared she is just as willing to support further rate hikes if inflation continues to overshoot Fed targets.
Fed’s Bowman: I remain willing to support rate hikes if progress on inflation stalls
The mid-week's focal point will be a US quarterly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth print, and markets are expecting a slight uptick in QoQ US GDP growth from 4.9% to 5%.
Japanese Yen price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.14%
|-0.33%
|-0.18%
|-0.33%
|-0.51%
|-0.30%
|-0.19%
|EUR
|0.14%
|-0.17%
|-0.01%
|-0.16%
|-0.35%
|-0.13%
|-0.04%
|GBP
|0.33%
|0.17%
|0.17%
|0.01%
|-0.18%
|0.03%
|0.14%
|CAD
|0.17%
|0.01%
|-0.17%
|-0.16%
|-0.34%
|-0.13%
|-0.03%
|AUD
|0.31%
|0.15%
|-0.02%
|0.15%
|-0.19%
|0.03%
|0.17%
|JPY
|0.49%
|0.35%
|0.17%
|0.36%
|0.16%
|0.22%
|0.33%
|NZD
|0.28%
|0.15%
|-0.05%
|0.11%
|-0.05%
|-0.22%
|0.12%
|CHF
|0.18%
|0.04%
|-0.14%
|0.03%
|-0.15%
|-0.33%
|-0.10%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
USD/JPY Technical Outlook
The USD/JPY's downside push on Tuesday sees the pair challenging recent lows just north of the 147.00 handle, and the Dollar-Yen pairing is seeing further downside play on the low side of the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
The early week's near-term swing high into the 149.70 area sees the 50-day SMA now acting as technical resistance for immediate moves higher, and further downside will see the USD/JPY slipping into the chart territory below 147.00.
The USD/JPY remains firmly well-bid in the long-term, trading under 3% back from the year's highs near 152.00, and the pair is still up almost 14% from 2023's lows near 127.20.
USD/JPY Daily Chart
USD/JPY Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|147.67
|Today Daily Change
|-0.96
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.65
|Today daily open
|148.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|150.23
|Daily SMA50
|149.65
|Daily SMA100
|146.83
|Daily SMA200
|141.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.68
|Previous Daily Low
|148.54
|Previous Weekly High
|149.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|147.16
|Previous Monthly High
|151.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|147.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|148.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|149.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|148.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|147.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|147.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|150.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.49
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims gains, remains near 1.1000
EUR/USD peaked at 1.1008 during the American session, reaching the highest level since August, and then pulled back, finding support above 1.0970. The pair remains near 1.1000, benefiting from a broad-based weakening of the Dollar as Treasury yields edge lower.
GBP/USD consolidates gains near 1.2700
GBP/USD rose further during the American session and hit a fresh monthly high at 1.2715 before pulling back modestly. A weaker US Dollar continues to support the upside in the pair, as well as central banks' imbalances, with hawkish comments from the BoE and a softer message from Fed's officers.
Gold heading towards 2020 record high
Gold prices extended gains on Tuesday, with XAU/USD trading as high as $2,038.45 after Wall Street's opening, currently holding nearby. The US Dollar has remained under selling pressure since the day started.
XRP price readies for move north as Ripple community anticipates bullish announcement on November 30
Ripple (XRP) price is pulling higher after a prolonged slump, reinvigorating hope among XRP community members. It comes as November 30 draws near, when the market will finally find out what transpired between the SEC and Ripple behind closed doors.
Mullen Stock Forecast: MULN falls more than 8% on Tuesday
Mullen Automotive (MULN), a popular electric vehicle (EV) penny stock, descended more than 8% on Tuesday. Shares of the California-based company have trended 39% lower over the past month as the market awaits a shareholder vote on another reverse split scheduled for December 15.