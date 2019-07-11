USD/JPY dips below 108.00 as Treasury yields extend overnight losses

- USD/JPY is under pressure on softer Treasury yields.
- Trade tensions likely adding to bearish pressures.
USD/JPY continues to lose altitude in Asia with the US Treasury yields extending overnight losses.
The two-year yield, which tracks short-term interest rate expectations, fell 13 basis points to 1.81% on Wednesday, courtesy of dovish testimony by the US Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell.
As a result, the US Dollar was offered across the board. The USD/JPY pair fell from 108.99 to 108.33 in the overnight trade and remains on the defensive at press time with the two-year yield reporting losses at 1.82%. The yield hit a low of 1.79% earlier today.
As of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 107.95, representing 0.47% losses on the day.
Apart from the weakness in the US yields, the pair is likely feeling the heat of US-China trade tensions. With Chinese President Xi refusing to make explicit commitments on purchasing American farm products, clouds have gathered over the new rounds of US-China trade talks.
The pair may suffer a deeper drop during the day ahead if the equities turn red on trade concerns.
Pivot points
-
- R3 109.51
- R2 109.25
- R1 108.86
- PP 108.6
-
- S1 108.21
- S2 107.95
- S3 107.56
