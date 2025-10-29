TRENDING:
USD/JPY dips as BOJ hike odds rise – BBH

USD/JPY slipped below 152.00 as traders doubled the odds of a Bank of Japan (BOJ) rate hike to 20% after US Treasury Secretary Bessent backed Japan’s policy autonomy. Markets now expect the BOJ to either resume tightening or deliver a hawkish hold — both scenarios supportive for JPY, BBH FX analysts report.

Bessent signals support for BOJ policy flexibility

"USD/JPY briefly dipped below 152.00, with swaps market doubling odds of a BOJ rate hike tomorrow to 20% following comments by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent."

"Bessent argued that Japanese government’s 'willingness to allow the Bank of Japan policy space will be key to anchoring inflation expectations and avoiding excess exchange rate volatility'. We anticipate the BOJ to resume raising rates this week or at the very least deliver a hawkish hold which can further lift the beleaguered JPY."

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

EUR/USD stays weak below 1.1650 ahead of Fed decision

EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.1650 in European trading on Wednesday. The pair eases as the US Dollar stages a decent rebound as traders resort to repositioning ahead of the all-important Federal Reserve policy announcements. 

GBP/USD drops further toward 1.3200 as focus shifts to Fed

GBP/USD extends losses toward 1.3200 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair weakens as the Pound Sterling declines on increased BoE rate cut bets. The broad US Dollar recovery also weighs on the major, as all eyes turn to the Fed rate-call and Powell's presser for fresh impetus. 

Gold climbs beyond $4,000; bulls shrug off a firmer USD ahead of Fed rate decision

Gold builds on its intraday ascent through the first half of the European session on Wednesday and climbs further beyond the $4,000 psychological mark, back closer to the overnight swing high. The commodity now seems to have snapped a three-day losing streak as traders keenly await the outcome of a two-day FOMC policy meeting before positioning for the next leg of a directional move.

BoC set to trim interest rate to 2.25% as markets forecast the end of easing cycle

The Bank of Canada (BoC) is widely expected to trim its benchmark interest rate by another quarter point on Wednesday, bringing it down to 2.25%. That would follow a similar move in September as the central bank continues its gradual easing cycle.

Federal Reserve expected to deliver second consecutive interest-rate cut

The US Federal Reserve is expected to cut the policy rate after the October meeting. The statement language and Fed Chair Powell’s comments will be key in the absence of economic data releases.

Western Union to launch USDPT on Solana amid high ETF demand, network throughput

Solana (SOL) secures a partnership with Western Union, one of the world’s largest remittance networks, on Tuesday. The institutional backing for Solana is increasing as the Bitwise Solana Staking Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) (BSOL) records $56 million in trading volume on its listing day.

