1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “On Monday (18 Nov, spot at 154.20), we highlighted that ‘The current price action is likely part of a pullback that could extend to 153.20.’ We also highlighted that ‘should USD break above 155.80 (‘strong resistance’ level), it would mean that the current downward pressure has eased.’ USD fell to a low of 153.28 on Tuesday. Yesterday, it rose to a high of 155.88. The breach of our ‘strong resistance’ level at 155.80 indicates downward momentum has eased. From here, we expect USD to trade in a broad range, likely between 153.30 and 156.50.”

24-HOUR VIEW: “We did not anticipate the sharp rise in USD that reached 155.88 (we were expecting range trading). USD pulled back from the high, closing at 155.43 (+0.50%). The pullback in deep overbought conditions suggests that USD is unlikely to rise further. Today, it could pull back further, but given that downward momentum is not strong, any decline is likely limited to a test of 154.35. The major support at 153.30 is not expected to come into view. On the upside, resistance levels are at 155.50 and 155.90.”

The US Dollar (USD) could pull back further; any decline is likely limited to a test of 154.35. In the longer run, USD is expected to trade in a range, likely between 153.30 and 156.50, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.