USD/JPY corrects sharply towards 128.00 on profit-taking, Japanese exporters' sales

- USD/JPY pulls back sharply after rejection just below 129.50.
- Profit-taking, Japan’s exporters' sales and BOJ’s operation weigh on the spot.
- Fed/BOJ policy divergence will remain in play, eyes on Fed’s Beige book.
Having failed to sustain the bounce above 129.00, USD/JPY is on a free fall to test the 128.00 level, down over a big figure in the last hour.
The sharp correction in the pair from 20-year peaks of 129.40 comes after heavy Japanese exporters' offers came through at 129.50, as reported by Reuters.
Additionally, investors resorted to profit-taking after the yen plunged these days against the US dollar. Presumed option barriers at 129.50 also prompted the corrective pullback in the major.
Meanwhile, the BOJ’s bond market intervention could be also partly attributed to the spot’s downward spiral.
The BOJ announced earlier on, it will conduct an unlimited fixed-rate purchase operation for Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) after the yields hit the central bank’s upper cap at 0.25%.
The downside in the pair, however, could be seen as a good ‘buy the dip’ trade, as the Fed-BOJ monetary policy divergence will continue to favor the US Treasury yields, in turn, the dollar against the yen.
Markets now look forward to the US Housing data and the Fed’s Beige Book for fresh trading opportunities. Thursday’s speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the IMF Spring event will be eagerly awaited.
USD/JPY: Technical levels to consider
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.20
|Today Daily Change
|-0.73
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.57
|Today daily open
|128.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|124.07
|Daily SMA50
|119.39
|Daily SMA100
|116.92
|Daily SMA200
|114.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|128.98
|Previous Daily Low
|126.98
|Previous Weekly High
|126.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|124.04
|Previous Monthly High
|125.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|128.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|127.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|125.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|129.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY corrects sharply towards 128.00 on profit-taking, Japanese exporters' sales
USD/JPY is on a sharp corrective decline towards 128.00 after heavy Japanese exporters' offers stood at 129.50. Profit-taking from fresh 20-year highs and BOJ’s JGBs operation also collaborated with the pair's pullback. Fed’s Beige Book eyed.
AUD/USD recaptures 0.7400 amid PBOC's inaction, cautious mood
AUD/USD is trading above 0.7400, reversing a dip to 0.7373 after the PBOC surprised markets by leaving the LPR unchanged. Encouraging covid stats from Shanghai are underpinning the aussie. The cautious mood, however, could keep the rebound capped.
Gold tests 21-DMA support amid surging yields, Fed’s Beige Book eyed
Gold Price remains vulnerable at the critical daily support amid mixed mood. Surging Treasury yields offset a broad USD retreat, keeping XAUUSD undermined. Focus on Wednesday’s close, with eyes on the Fed’s Beige Book.
Why Polkadot price faces an uphill battle to $30
Polkadot price shows an affinity to move higher but the bulls need to band together as many hurdles plague its path. While an upswing is likely considering the overall bullish structure of the market, DOT needs a massive spike in buying pressure.
US: Should we worry about the flattening of the yield curve? Not yet
The US yield curve has flattened, giving rise to comments that, given the historical experience, risk of a recession is increasing. Yet, when drawing conclusions, caution is warranted.