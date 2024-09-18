USD/JPY corrects below 142.00 ahead of Fed verdict

- USD/JPY slides below 142.00 as firm speculation for Fed large interest rate cuts weighs on the US Dollar.
- Market participants expect the Fed to cut interest rates by 100 bps this year.
- Investors expect the BoJ to maintain interest rates steady at 0.25% on Friday.
The USD/JPY pair drops below 142.00 in Wednesday’s European session. The asset faces selling pressure after a recovery move to near 142.47 as the US Dollar (USD) slumps ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement at 18:00 GMT.
The market sentiment remains cheerful as the Fed is almost certain to start reducing interest rates. S&P 500 futures have posted decent gains in European trading hours. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback’s value against six major currencies, falls back to near 100.70 from Tuesday’s pullback move to 101.00. However, 10-year US Treasury yields jump above 3.67%.
While the Fed is poised to cut interest rates, investors will keenly focus on the potential rate cut size and the dot plot, which shows where policymakers see Federal Fund rates heading in short and long term.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, the likelihood of the Fed reducing interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 4.75%-5.00% has increased to 63% from 14% a week ago. For the year-end, traders expect that the Fed will cut interest rates by 100 bps. This suggests that the Fed will cut interest rates by 50 bps in one of its three meetings remaining this year.
In Asia, the Japanese Yen (JPY) will be influenced by the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) monetary policy decision on Friday. The BoJ is widely anticipated to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.25%, with a hawkish guidance due to steady economic growth and the stability of inflation above 2% for the straight 21 months.
Last week, BoJ policymaker Naoki Tamura projected interest rates to rise at least 1% as early as the second half of the next fiscal year.
Meanwhile, Japan’s economic assessment report for September, released on Wednesday, showed that the economy is recovering moderately although it is still pausing in parts, Reuters reported.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The current BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy, based on massive stimulus to the economy, has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation.
The BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supports a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favors the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1100, Fed rate decision in focus
EUR/USD is holding gains above 1.1100 in the European session on Wednesday. A broadly weak US Dollar, amid increased bets of an outsized Fed rate cut and a cautiously optimistic market mood, underpins the pair. All eyes remain on the Fed policy verdict.
GBP/USD extends rebound above 1.3200 after UK inflation data
The GBP/USD rebound gains traction above 1.3200 in European trading on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that the annual core CPI rose 3.6% in August, up from a 3.3% increase in July, and supported the GBP. Focus shifts to Fed policy decisions.
Gold pulls back ahead of Fed ruling
Gold hit a record high of $2,589 at the start of the week after market bets that the Fed would make a double-dose 0.50% cut to interest rates at its meeting later today rose sharply. A bigger rate cut from the Fed would be positive for Gold because it lowers the opportunity cost of holding the yellow metal, which is a non-interest-paying asset. This makes it more attractive to investors.
Federal Reserve set for first interest-rate reduction in four years amid growing bets of jumbo cut
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to lower the policy rate after the September meeting. The revised Summary of Economic Projections and Fed Chairman Powell’s remarks could provide important clues about the rate outlook.
UK CPI set to grow at stable 2.2% in August ahead of BoE meeting
The United Kingdom Office for National Statistics will release August Consumer Price Index figures on Wednesday. Inflation, as measured by the CPI, is one of the main factors on which the Bank of England bases its monetary policy decision, meaning the data is considered a major mover of the Pound Sterling.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.