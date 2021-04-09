USD/JPY continues to push higher toward 110.00

- USD/JPY is posting strong daily gains on Friday.
- Rising US Treasury bond yields provide a boost to USD/JPY.
- US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 92.20.
The USD/JPY pair preserved its bullish moment in the early American session and touched a fresh daily high of 109.96 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was up 0.45% on a daily basis at 109.73.
US T-bond yields rebound on Friday
The moderate USD strength and rising US Treasury bond yields help USD/JPY push higher ahead of the weekend. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which lost 3.7% on Thursday, is currently gaining 3% at 1.66% and the US Dollar Index (DXY) stays in the green at 92.25.
Earlier in the day, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the Core Producer Price Index (PPI) rose to 3.1% in March from 2.5% in February to come in higher than analysts' estimate of 2.7%. Nevertheless, the market reaction to the PPI report was largely muted.
In the meantime, Wall Street's main indexes opened near Thursday's closing levels and seem to be struggling to make a decisive move in either direction, allowing the US T-bond yields to continue to impact USD/JPY's movements.
There won't be any other data releases featured in the US economic docket and USD/JPY is likely to continue to fluctuate below the key 110.00 handle.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.76
|Today Daily Change
|0.48
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44
|Today daily open
|109.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.5
|Daily SMA50
|107.46
|Daily SMA100
|105.63
|Daily SMA200
|105.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.9
|Previous Daily Low
|109
|Previous Weekly High
|110.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.37
|Previous Monthly High
|110.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1900 as dollar rebounds amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1900, retreating further from two-week highs of 1.1927 amid resurgent haven demand for the US dollar whilst the Treasury yields recover. Concerns about vaccines in Europe outweigh the Fed's dovish message.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.37 on dollar strength, Brexit and covid concerns
GBP/USD is trying to hold onto 1.37, trading near the March lows. The US dollar is rebounding the from dovish Fed-induced blow. Concerns about Britain's vaccine supplies and Brexit-related issues are weighing on sentiment.
Rejection at 50-DMA recalls XAU/USD sellers, $1730 eyed
Gold looks to retest $1730 support after retreating from five-week highs. Technical indicators still back the case for the upside. 50-DMA at $1760 is the level to beat for XAU/USD bulls.
Cardano’s Alonzo update might catalyze ADA price for 78% upswing
IOHK revealed Alonzo, the next protocol update for the Cardano blockchain. The upgrade will build on top of the recent releases like Mary, Allegra and so on to bring smart contract capabilities. ADA price falters but holds up as buyers eye a 78% bull run to record levels.
S&P 500: High high and away, it's the running of the bulls as PPI Freezes up
Up up and away as bulls push more record highs in equity markets. In the short term nothing, it appears, is clouding the picture. Or is it! The ten year yield reawakens with a fairly sharp rise back toward 1.7%.