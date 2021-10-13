USD/JPY, contained above 113.00, bounces up to 113.50 area

- The dollar remains near three-year highs at 113.80, supported above 113.00.
- The Japanese yen edges up after a four-day downtrend.
- USD/JPY's rally is heading to 120.00 – ING.
The US dollar is regaining some ground against the Japanese yen on Wednesday’s US trading session. The pair’s reversal from three-year highs at 113.80 has found support at 113.25, before ticking up to 113.45.
The yen edges up against a softer US dollar
The Japanese yen appreciated earlier on Wednesday, supported by a somewhat weaker dollar, on the back of a flattening US yield curve. The 10-year bond yield has dropped to 1.57% after having peaked at 1.61 on Tuesday, while the 2-year yield has surged to 18-month highs at 0.36%
Furthermore, the US macroeconomic calendar has confirmed the inflationary pressures threatening economic recovery. US consumer prices accelerated at a 0.4% monthly pace and 5.4% year-on-year in September, from 0.3% and 5.3% respectively in September.
These figures bring into question Fed Powell’s theory of a “transitory” high inflation and bolster expectations the Federal Reserve may announce the rolling back of its massive monetary stimulus program in November.
USD/JPY: Seen rallying towards 120.00 – ING
According to the FX Analysis team at ING, however, USD’s rally is far from being finished. They expect the pair to reach prices at 120.00: “Pressure is building for a topside break out in USD/JPY. We think the US macro/Fed story will be a positive one for the dollar over the next 15 months (USD/JPY to trade to 120), while home-grown developments look slightly JPY bearish.”
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.49
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|113.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.99
|Daily SMA50
|110.35
|Daily SMA100
|110.22
|Daily SMA200
|108.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|113.79
|Previous Daily Low
|113
|Previous Weekly High
|112.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|110.82
|Previous Monthly High
|112.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|113.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|113.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|113.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|112.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|112.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|113.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|114.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD up in range ahead of FOMC
The greenback is the worst performer this Wednesday, weighed by plummeting Treasury yields. EUR/USD trades in the 1.1570 price zone ahead of FOMC Meeting Minutes and after US September inflation was upwardly revised to 5.4% YoY.
GBP/USD at the upper end of its weekly range
GBP/USD trades around 1.3650, as the pound benefited from encouraging UK data, while the American dollar sold off after higher-than-estimated US CPI. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey provided hawkish hints on monetary policy.
Gold bears unfazed by risk-off
US Treasury yields are sharply down, taking their toll on the greenback. FOMC Meeting Minutes and hawkish US officials paving the way to taper. XAU/USD broke above a critical Fibonacci resistance, eyes 1,808.63.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin Ethereum Ripple: Crypto market bound for a brief correction
BTC shows signs of profit-taking and a mean reversion trade towards the Tenkan-Sen, a -13% drop towards the Kijun-Sen is on deck. ETH prepares to slide below Kumo Twist, causing a swift move lower to $3,100. XRP could accelerate a move towards $0.92.
FOMC Minutes Preview: Fed to reiterate taper message, sending the dollar up, stocks down
Conditions for taper are "all but met" – these words by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell have been reverberating in traders' minds. Perhaps the weak NFP figures could give the bank cold feet about reducing its $120 billion/month bond-buying scheme.