USD/JPY consolidates in a choppy post a catastrophic US treasury auction

- USD/JPY on the bid as the market factor sin rising inflation prospects and a Fed taper.
- 10-year yields reached new highs since Feb 2020 at 1.61%, before dropping to 1.54%.
USD/JPY has been trading between a range of 106.13 and 106.43 on Friday following a series of domestic data events and action on Wall Street.
there was a rally in the greenback and again in Asia due to the pace of the selloff in US treasuries that has increased sharply despite dovish comments from the Fed.
Bonds yields are going up because there is a massive supply of bonds and expectations of rising inflation. ''The rise in treasury yields was led by a poor result in the 7-year Treasury note auction and expectations that the Fed may push forward rate hikes,'' analysts at Westpac explained noting the price action as follows:
''The 2-year bond yields were up 6 bps to 0.19% before falling down to 0.16%, 5-year yields reached 0.75% (highest since March 2020) and 10-year yields reached new highs since Feb 2020 at 1.61%, before dropping to 1.54%.''
Huge US deficits can't be funded by the Fed entirely and there is now no buyer for the extra bonds.
Real yields are negative and there is little demand for negative yielding US treasuries as they are now not demanded as a safe haven.
This sentiment is creeping its way back into markets and this can lead to sell-offs on Wall Street.
In fact, the US stock market did slide on the auction, initially led by the NASDAQ and tech before both the Dow and S&P followed suit.
Nevertheless, the US dollar is higher as it has garnered strength in the belief that the Fed will have to start tapering sooner than preferred.
USD/JPY levels
Meanwhile, from a technical perspective, USD/JPY is heading deeper into the supply zone and is due for a weekly retracement.
Monthly chart
Weekly chart
Daily chart
The daily chart offers a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement prospect that aligns with the prior resistance as an initial downside target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Nurses the biggest drop in five months below 0.7900 amid reflation fears
AUD/USD couldn’t hold the fresh three-year high of 0.8008, bounces 0.7858 recently. Rally in Treasury yields weighed down stocks, US dollar reversed loses from seven-week low on upbeat data. Vaccine, stimulus optimism continue while Aussie Q4 CAPEX also rallied.
Ripple at risk of a 50% drop as critical indicator screams sell
XRP had a wild run in the past month, experiencing a ton of volatility that started with an initial pump orchestrated by the Reddit group named WallStreetBets. The digital asset remains quite volatile and could be poised for a significant drop.
Gold extends the heaviest drop in three weeks below $1,800
Gold prices drops, down 0.13% intraday, during Friday’s Asian session. The yellow metal tracks the corrective pullback in S&P 500 Futures after the Treasury yields roiled global markets the previous day. US stimulus, PCE data will be the key but bond moves keep the driver’s seat.
NZD/USD drops to key support on risk-off, RBNZ Governor Orr's comments
NZD/USD tests former resistance-turned-support at 0.7315. RBNZ's Governor Orr says negative rates are an option. The 10-year US Treasury yield clocked a fresh 12-month high of 1.55% during the overnight trade.
US Dollar Index remains depressed below 90.00
The greenback manages to bounce off weekly lows near 89.70, although it keeps navigating a sea of red when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY).