USD/JPY consolidates below 110.00 mark, US inflation data awaited

- USD/JPY was seen consolidating its recent gains to the highest level since April 9.
- The overnight surge in the US bond yields extended some support to the greenback.
- The upbeat market mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive.
- Bulls turn cautious and eye the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge for a fresh impetus.
The USD/JPY pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow band, just below the key 110.00 psychological mark.
The pair struggled to capitalize on this week's positive move to the highest level since April 9 and witnessed a subdued/range-bound price action on the last trading day of the week. Investors now seemed reluctant and refrained from placing fresh bets ahead of another read on the US inflation due later during the early North American session.
In the meantime, a combination of factors acted as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair and helped limit any meaningful pullback, at least for the time being. The overnight sharp rise in the US Treasury bond yields – triggered by reports about the Biden administration’s multi-trillion spending plan – helped to put a tentative floor under the US dollar.
According to the New York Times, President Joe Biden will seek $6 trillion in U.S. federal spending for the 2022 fiscal year. This further fueled worries about rising inflationary pressures, which might force the Fed to act faster and tighten its monetary policy sooner rather than later and extended some additional support to the greenback.
Meanwhile, the latest development further boosted the already strong global risk sentiment. This was evident from an extended rally in the equity markets, which undermined demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen and did little to inspire bearish traders or prompt any selling around the USD/JPY pair, at least for the time being.
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis is scheduled to release the Fed's preferred inflation gauge – the core PCE Price Index later this Friday. A stronger print will validate the higher inflation narrative and revive fears for an earlier than anticipated Fed lift-off. This might be enough to provide a fresh lift to the USD/JPY pair.
That said, investors might wait for evidence that the spike in prices is sustained, suggesting that the immediate market reaction might turn out to be short-lived. Nevertheless, the near-term bias seems tilted in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for an extension of the positive move witnessed since the early part of this week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.85
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|109.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.11
|Daily SMA50
|109.13
|Daily SMA100
|107.42
|Daily SMA200
|106.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.92
|Previous Daily Low
|109.04
|Previous Weekly High
|109.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.57
|Previous Monthly High
|110.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.2200, focus on US PCE, budget
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.2200 ahead of the European open. The US dollar benefits from firmer Treasury yields on optimism over the spending plan. However, inflation concerns continue to keep investors unnerved. Eurozone sentiment data, US Core PCE awaited.
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.4200 amid higher US Treasury yields
GBP/USD remains pressured near 1.4200, as the US dollar holds firmer on the session amid higher yields and Biden's spending plan. Concerns about Indian covid variant offset hawkish BOE-speak. Focus shifts to US data.
XAU/USD bears attack $1,890 ahead of US PCE inflation, budget
Gold justifies the double whammy of uncertainty over US inflation and stimulus by printing a three-day losing streak, down 0.20% intraday around $1,890 ahead of Friday’s European session.
Polygon bulls rest, but prepare for 50% advance
MATIC price shows the exhaustion of bullish momentum after a massive ‘up only’ rally since hitting a local bottom on May 23. Now, Polygon is likely to retrace to stable support levels before kick-starting another leg up.
US PCE inflation preview: Key asset to watch – Gold
Annual Core PCE inflation is expected to rise to 2.9% in April. Investors will keep a close eye on US Treasury bond yields. Gold looks vulnerable to a deep correction on a strong PCE print.