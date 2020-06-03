USD/JPY consolidates around mid-108s after a sharp 40-pips drop

- USD/JPY stalls downside, as US dollar attempts a bounce.
- Risk-on rally in equities and stock futures underpin.
- A minor correction cannot be ruled out ahead of US data.
USD/JPY is consolidating a sharp correction from two-month highs of 108.85, as the bears lick wounds around the midpoint of the 108 handle.
The spot, currently, loses 0.12% to trade at 108.52, having hit a daily low of 108.43 in the last hour. An extension of the corrective mode to the downside cannot be ruled out in spot, given the upsurge following a technical breakout on Tuesday.
The ongoing optimism over the global economic recovery and the resultant risk-on rally in the equities emerged as the main driver for the recent rally in USD/JPY.
The bullish growth narrative combined with the technical breakout on the hourly chart helped the major breakthrough the two-week long-range trade.
However, the latest leg down in the pair could be likely associated to the relentless selling seen in the US dollar across the board, as the risk-on mood dampens the safe-haven appeal of the greenback.
Moreover, the yen picked up a small bid on the reports that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is considering doubling the financial aid for the small business hit by the coronavirus pandemic, collaborating with the USD/JPY drop.
Over the last hour, the rates have stabilized amid a tepid bounce attempted by the greenback across its main competitors, with the US dollar index back above 97.50 from fresh three-month lows of 97.41.
Attention now turns towards the US ISM Services PMI and Factory Orders data for further incentives while risk trends will continue to have a major bearing on the spot.
USD/JPY technical levels to watch
To the downside, the next supports are aligned at 108.39 (200-DMA), 108.20 (former resistance) and 108.04 (5-DMA). Should the bulls regain poise, the two-month highs will be retested en route 109.00 (round number) and 109.14 (classic daily R1).
USD/JPY additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.50
|Today Daily Change
|-0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|108.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.39
|Daily SMA50
|107.67
|Daily SMA100
|108.33
|Daily SMA200
|108.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.77
|Previous Daily Low
|107.52
|Previous Weekly High
|107.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.08
|Previous Monthly High
|108.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.39
