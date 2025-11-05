USD/JPY consolidates around 153.60 amid divergence – BBH
USD/JPY remains around 153.60 as Japan’s on-hold policy stance keeps the pair elevated despite yield-based valuation concerns, BBH FX analysts report.
Japan official flags overstretched Yen vs. US yields
"USD/JPY is directionless around 153.60. Japan Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs, Atsushi Mimura, highlighted that USD/JPY is trading above the level implied by US-Japan bond yield differentials. We agree."
"However, the Bank of Japan’s on-hold policy stance means this divergence is unlikely to close anytime soon. The swaps market continues to see 50% odds of a December 25bps rate hike to 0.75%, with a full 25bps move priced for January/March."
Author
FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet
The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.