USD/JPY consolidates around 147.00 as investors await US PCE inflation data

- USD/JPY trades sideways around 147.00 ahead of the US PCE inflation data for July.
- Traders are increasingly confident that the Fed will cut interest rates in September.
- Inflation in Japan grew at a moderate pace in August.
The USD/JPY pair trades in a tight range around 147.00 during the European trading session on Friday. The pair wobbles as investors await key United States (US) Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for July, which will be published at 12:30 GMT.
At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, ticks up to near 98.00.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) is expected to show that the core PCE inflation, which is the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge, rose at an annualized pace of 2.9%, faster than 2.8% in June, with the monthly figure rising steadily by 0.3%.
Investors will pay close attention to the US inflation data as it will influence market expectations for the Fed’s monetary policy outlook. According to the CME FedWatch tool, there is an 85% chance that the Fed will reduce interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.00%-4.25% in the policy meeting in September.
In Friday’s session, investors will also focus on arguments in the legal battle between Fed Governor Lisa Cook and US President Donald Trump. On Thursday, Fed’s Cook filed a lawsuit against Trump for violating the federal law by removing her over mortgage allegations, whose hearing will be at 14:00 GMT.
In Japan, cooling inflationary pressures are undermining bets supporting one more interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) this year. Earlier in the day, the Statistics Bureau of Japan reported that the Tokyo headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) grew at a moderate pace of 2.5% on year in August against a 2.9% increase seen in July. In the same period, Tokyo CPI ex. Fresh Food rose by 2.5%, as expected, slower than the prior reading of 2.9%.
Economic Indicator
Tokyo CPI ex Fresh Food (YoY)
The Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the Statistics Bureau of Japan on a monthly basis, measures the price fluctuation of goods and services purchased by households in the Tokyo region excluding fresh food, whose prices often fluctuate depending on the weather. The index is widely considered as a leading indicator of Japan’s overall CPI as it is published weeks before the nationwide reading. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Japanese Yen (JPY), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Last release: Thu Aug 28, 2025 23:30
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 2.5%
Consensus: 2.5%
Previous: 2.9%
Source: Statistics Bureau of Japan
EUR/USD: Upside stalls below 1.1700 ahead of German and US inflation data
EUR/USD is holding the renewed uptick below 1.1700 in the European session on Friday. Later in the day, Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from Germany and PCE inflation figures from the United States will be scrutinized by investors.
GBP/USD stays weak near 1.3500, with eyes on US PCE data
GBP/USD stays pressured near the 1.3500 mark in European trading on Friday. Despite the latest leg down, Cable remains firmly entrenched in recent consolidation. Markets are positioning themselves, bracing for the upcoming US Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index inflation print.
Gold drifts lower ahead of US PCE release
The Gold price edges lower during the early European trading hours on Friday. The price retreats from near a five-week high of $3425. The upbeat US economic data, including the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and weekly Initial Jobless Claims data, provide some support to the US Dollar and weigh on the USD-denominated commodity price.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA finds support as network growth fuels bullish outlook
Cardano (ADA) shows signs of recovery, trading around $0.85 on Friday after finding support around its previously broken trendline earlier this week. Everstake becomes an official Cardano Delegated Representative (DRep) on Thursday, showing Cardano’s governance expansion.
AI boom or bubble? Three convictions for investors
AI 2.0 = from “build it” to “prove it”: Big Tech’s AI investment is already in the hundreds of billions, but monetization remains modest. The cycle is shifting from spending on capacity to delivering productivity and revenue impact.
