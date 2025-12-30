USD/CAD struggles below 1.3700 as Oil prices lend Canadian Dollar support

USD/CAD edges lower after registering modest gains in the previous session, trading around 1.3680 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair struggles as the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) receives support from stable Oil prices, given Canada’s status of the largest crude exporter to the United States (US).

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price remains stable after registering 1.6% gains in the previous session, trading around $57.80 at the time of writing. Crude Oil prices hold ground amid heightened geopolitical risks.

Venezuela reportedly began shutting wells in a major Oil-producing region as a US blockade intensified financial pressure on the country. Uncertainty also returned over efforts to end the war in Ukraine after alleged strikes on President Putin’s residence.

Additionally, Saudi air strikes in Yemen and Iran’s declaration of a “full-scale war” with the United States (US), Europe, and Israel have heightened fears of wider instability, while Trump warned of further strikes if Iran resumes rebuilding its nuclear programme.

Traders interpreted recent Bank of Canada (BoC) communications as noncommittal on further tightening, with a growing bias toward holding rates steady or potentially cutting next year, adding to downward pressure on the Canadian dollar (CAD) as expectations for additional hikes fade.

The USD/CAD pair struggles as the US Dollar (USD) faces challenges amid ongoing expectations of two more rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2026. Traders are likely to focus on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) December Meeting Minutes due later in the day.