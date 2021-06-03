USD/JPY clings to gains near session tops, around 109.75-80 region

- USD/JPY caught some fresh bids on Thursday amid a goodish pickup in the USD demand.
- Rebounding US bond yields provided a modest lift to the USD and remained supportive.
- A softer risk tone might underpin the safe-haven JPY and keep a lid on any further gains.
The USD/JPY pair edged higher through the early European session and climbed to fresh daily tops, around the 109.80 level in the last hour.
Following the previous day's pullback of around 35 pips from the vicinity of weekly tops, the pair regained positive traction on Thursday and was supported by a combination of factors. Concerns that the recent rise in COVID-19 cases could hinder Japan's fragile economic recovery acted as a headwind for the Japanese. In the latest development, Japan extended a state of emergency in Tokyo and eight other prefectures by about 3 weeks to June 20.
On the other hand, the US dollar found some support from a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields. This was seen as another factor that contributed to the bid tone surrounding the USD/JPY pair. Investors have grown nervous about whether a surprisingly stronger US economic data could force the Fed to raise interest rates sooner rather than later. This, in turn, prompted some unwinding of the USD bearish bets ahead of Friday's release of the NFP report.
This could set the tone at the upcoming FOMC meeting later this month, which will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus. In the meantime, Thursday's US macro data would be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities. The US economic docket features the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment, the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and ISM Services PMI.
Meanwhile, a softer tone surrounding the equity markets might extend some support to the safe-haven JPY. This, in turn, might turn out to be the only factor capping gains for the USD/JPY pair, at least for the time being. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying, possibly beyond the key 110.00 psychological mark, before positioning for any further appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.74
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|109.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.18
|Daily SMA50
|109.2
|Daily SMA100
|107.65
|Daily SMA200
|106.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.88
|Previous Daily Low
|109.4
|Previous Weekly High
|110.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.56
|Previous Monthly High
|110.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.86
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured on Fed taper talk, ahead of top-tier data
EUR/USD is pressured toward 1.22 as the Fed's Harker calls for tapering bond-buys. ADP's private-sector job figures and the ISM Services PMI are closely watched as Nonfarm Payrolls hints. Markit's final eurozone Services PMIs are of interest.
GBP/USD trades under 1.42 amid virus concerns
GBP/USD trades under 1.42, marginally lower as an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the variants is weighing on the pound. Markit's final UK Services PMI is up next. US ADP NFP and ISM Services PMI are eyed later in the day.
Gold consolidates near $1,900 as US dollar rebounds
Gold prices trade lower amid some recent traction in the US dollar in the Asian session. As of writing, XAUD/USD was trading at $1907, down 0.10% for the day. The rebound in the greenback negatively affects the dollar-denominated commodity.
Dogecoin reveals signs of exhaustion after 42% advance
Dogecoin price spiked 42% after Coinbase listing on Wednesday. Dogecoin price was on a slow decline before its listing on one of the top exchanges in the world, Coinbase. This news pushed DOGE exponentially higher but has not tagged a critical resistance level yet.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: Well supported by 4-hour 10 EMA for when trading resumes
Shares of AMC topped out. The stock ended trading 95.22% higher to 61.55, jumping from 35.59 to a high of 72.62. The 1-hour chart was consolidating the strong bid in the New York session.