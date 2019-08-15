USD/JPY clings to gains above 106 as Wall Street rebounds

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Wall Street's main indexes post modest gains in early trade.
  • Retail sales in July rose 0.7% to beat analysts' estimates.
  • US Dollar Index extends gains above 98 in NA session.

Following a drop to 105.80 earlier in the day, the USD/JPY pair reversed its direction and rose above the 106 handle in the early trading hours of the North American session supported by broad-based USD strength and slightly improved market sentiment. As of writing, the pair was up 0.3% on the day at 106.20.

On the back of upbeat retail sales data and strong second-quarter earnings figures from retail-giant Walmart, major equity indexes in the US started the day modestly higher and now continue to extend their gains, making it difficult for the safe-haven JPY to find demand. The US Census Bureau today reported that retail sales in July increased by 0.7% to beat the market expectation of 0.3%. 

Additionally, the improved market sentiment allows the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which slumped to its lowest level in nearly three years at 1.52% earlier today, to erase its losses and support the USD/JPY's rebound. 

DXY gains traction

On the other hand, the Greenback gathered strength in the last hours to provide an additional boost to the pair. Although the US Dollar Index (DXY) struggled to break above the 98 mark despite the inspiring data, the fact that the EUR/USD pair fell sharply in the last hour following reports of the ECB announcing a stimulus package that could overshoot investors' expectations caused the DXY to rise to its highest level since August 2 at 98.24. At the moment, the index is up 0.22% on the day at 98.17.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.17
Today Daily Change 0.26
Today Daily Change % 0.25
Today daily open 105.91
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.26
Daily SMA50 107.78
Daily SMA100 109.21
Daily SMA200 110.16
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.77
Previous Daily Low 105.65
Previous Weekly High 107.09
Previous Weekly Low 105.26
Previous Monthly High 109.01
Previous Monthly Low 107.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.08
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.34
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.45
Daily Pivot Point S2 104.99
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.23
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.69

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD accelerates slump, nears 1.1100 on ECB-related headlines

EUR/USD accelerates slump, nears 1.1100 on ECB-related headlines

The EUR/USD pair came under renewed selling pressure following comments from ECB’s Rehn, saying that the central bank needs to come up with a “significant and impactful policy package” next September. Upbeat Retail Sales add to the bearish case.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends advance to 1.2150 region

GBP/USD extends advance to 1.2150 region

The Pound accelerates its recovery against the greenback after tripping stops above the 1.2100 level. Better-than-expected UK Retail Sales add to the positive momentum. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY clings to gains above 106 as Wall Street rebounds

USD/JPY clings to gains above 106 as Wall Street rebounds

Wall Street's main indexes post modest gains in early trade. Retail sales in July rose 0.7% to beat analysts' estimates. US Dollar Index extends gains above 98 in NA session.

USD/JPY News

Gold stable above $1,500.00, in the hands of sentiment

Gold stable above $1,500.00, in the hands of sentiment

Gold (futures on Comex) see-sawed between gains and losses so far this Thursday, with the risk sentiment and demand for safe-havens playing a key role amid mounting US recession risks and ongoing US-China trade tensions.

Gold News

China kicks investors while they're down

China kicks investors while they're down

Every time investors find the strength to pick themselves up off the floor, the trade war delivers another blow and knocks them down again. This morning that came in the form of reports that China is threatening retaliation against Trump's tariffs that are due to come into force on 1 September.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  