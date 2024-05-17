USD/JPY climbs to near 156.00 as BoJ maintains bond-buying

- USD/JPY appreciates as BoJ maintains its bond-buying amounts from the previous operation.
- Former BOJ chief economist Toshitaka Sekine suggested the central bank could raise the rate three times in 2024.
- The US Dollar strengthens as the Fed maintains a cautious stance regarding the prospect of interest rate reductions in the current year.
USD/JPY rose to near 155.90 during the Asian session on Friday as the Japanese Yen (JPY) encountered renewed pressure. This was sparked by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) maintaining its bond-buying amounts from the previous operation, opting against a surprise cut to debt purchasing earlier in the week.
Traders speculate that the BoJ might reduce bond buying at the June policy meeting. BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda also mentioned that there are no immediate plans to sell the central bank’s ETF holdings.
In an interview with Bloomberg, former BOJ chief economist Toshitaka Sekine suggested that the Bank of Japan could raise its benchmark interest rate up to three more times this year. Sekine indicated that the next move could potentially occur as early as June, given the significant room available to adjust its current "excessively" easy settings.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, trades around 104.60 after rebounding from a multi-week low of 104.08 marked on Thursday. The Federal Reserve (Fed) maintains a cautious stance regarding inflation and the potential for rate cuts in 2024.
Reuters reports on Thursday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said at an event in Jacksonville that the need for patience with interest rates, noting that substantial pricing pressure persists in the US economy. Additionally, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester indicated that it might take longer than anticipated to confidently ascertain the inflation trajectory, suggesting that the Fed should maintain its restrictive stance for an extended period.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|155.76
|Today Daily Change
|0.37
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|155.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.37
|Daily SMA50
|152.9
|Daily SMA100
|150.36
|Daily SMA200
|148.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|155.54
|Previous Daily Low
|153.6
|Previous Weekly High
|155.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|152.8
|Previous Monthly High
|160.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|154.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|154.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|154.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|152.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|152.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|156.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|156.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|158.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD edges lower after mixed Chinese data, US Dollar remains stronger
The AUD/USD continues to decline for the second consecutive session, trading around 0.6660. This is largely influenced by recent mixed economic data from China released on Friday. The Aussie dollar had already been under pressure after Australia's employment figures were released on Thursday, which presented a mixed picture.
EUR/USD slipped on Thursday after Greenback pares some losses
EUR/USD eased slightly on Thursday, falling back below 1.0880 as the Greenback broadly recovers losses from earlier in the week. The pair remains up for the trading week, but a late break for the US Dollar is on the cards as investors second-guess the Fed's stance on rate cuts.
Gold price loses momentum, with Fed speakers in focus
Gold price trades with a bearish bias on Friday after retreating from the nearly $2,400 barrier. The bullish move of precious metals in the previous sessions was bolstered by the softer-than-expected US inflation data in April, which triggered hope for rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve.
LINK price jumps 10% as Chainlink races toward tokenization of funds
Chainlink price has remained range-bound for a while, stuck between the $16.00 roadblock to the upside and $13.08 to the downside. However, in light of recent revelations, the token may have further upside potential.
April CPI: Worst good news ever
The monthly rise in prices based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in slightly lower than projected, sending a wave of euphoria across the financial landscape. The consensus is cooling inflation puts Federal Reserve interest rate cuts back on the table.