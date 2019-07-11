USD/JPY climbs to 108.30 supported by rising US T-bond yields

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • 10-year US T-bond yield gains more than 1% on Thursday.
  • Annual core CPI in June rises to 2.1% in the US. 
  • US Dollar Index steadies near 97 following Thursday's sharp fall.

The USD/JPY pair dropped below the 108 mark earlier in the day amid the broad-based USD weakness but didn't have a difficult time staging a rebound in the second half of the day. As of writing, the pair was trading at 108.30, still down 0.15% on the day.

The monthly data published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics today showed that inflation, as measured by the core Consumer Price Index (CPI), ticked up to 2.1% in June to come in higher than the market expectation of 2%. Supported by the CPI reading, the US Dollar Index gained traction and erased a portion of the fall that it recorded following FOMC Chairman Powell's cautious remarks yesterday.

Additionally, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned north in the second half of the day and rose more than 1% to provide an additional lift to the positively correlated USD/JPY pair. Finally, major equity indexes in the U.S. started the day in the positive territory to confirm the risk-on environment, which allows investors to pull away from safe-havens.

The trade balance data from China on Friday could impact the pair's action during the Asian trading hours if it were to cause a change in the market sentiment. Later in the day, the U.S. economic docket will feature the Producer Price Index (PPI) data.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.29
Today Daily Change -0.17
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 108.46
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.05
Daily SMA50 108.92
Daily SMA100 110.14
Daily SMA200 110.82
Levels
Previous Daily High 109
Previous Daily Low 108.34
Previous Weekly High 108.64
Previous Weekly Low 107.53
Previous Monthly High 108.8
Previous Monthly Low 106.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.59
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.75
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.21
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.95
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.56
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.86
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.51

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends decline, turns negative for the day

EUR/USD extends decline, turns negative for the day

The EUR/USD pair extends its decline below the 1.1250 level, trimming intraday gains as US June inflation generated doubts about how aggressive the Federal Reserve could be.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends its recovery amid Powell and Carney's warnings

GBP/USD extends its recovery amid Powell and Carney's warnings

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2550, extending its gains. Fed Chair Powell's dovish words weigh on the USD. BOE Gov. Mark Carney has said that a no-deal Brexit could cause a material economic disruption.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY climbs to 108.30 supported by rising US T-bond yields

USD/JPY climbs to 108.30 supported by rising US T-bond yields

The USD/JPY pair dropped below the 108 mark earlier in the day amid the broad-based USD weakness but didn't have a difficult time staging a rebound in the second half of the day.

USD/JPY News

Gold extends retreat from weekly highs, falls below $1410

Gold extends retreat from weekly highs, falls below $1410

Gold prices are falling significantly on Thursday amid a recovery of the US Dollar supported by higher US yields.

Gold News

Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410

Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410

After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20. 

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location