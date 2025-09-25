"The swaps market price-in 54% odds of a 25bps BOJ rate increase to 0.75% at the next October 30 meeting. Our base case is for the BOJ to resume normalizing rates in October. Japan’s Tankan business survey points to an ongoing recovery in real GDP growth and underlying inflation is making good progress towards the BOJ’s 2% target."

"The Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) July 30-31 policy meeting minutes offered a preview of the bank’s September hawkish hold which saw two members vote in favor of resuming rate hikes. According to the July minutes one member noted that the BOJ 'should not become overly cautious and miss the opportunity to raise the policy interest rate,' while another member argued that it was possible for the BOJ 'to exit from its current wait-and-see stance, perhaps by the end of 2025 at the earliest'."

