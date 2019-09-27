USD/JPY climbs above 108 ahead of key US inflation data

- 10-year United States (US) Treasury bond yield gains more than 1%.
- US Dollar Index consolidates gains above the 99 handle.
- Coming up: Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index from the US.
The USD/JPY pair gained traction in the last hour and advanced to its highest level in a week at 108.14. As of writing, the pair was trading at 108.12, adding 0.28% on a daily basis.
Risk perception impacts the demand for the JPY
The upbeat market sentiment amid the easing concerns over a protracted trade conflict between the United States and China seems to be making it difficult for the safe-haven JPY to find demand. Earlier in the day, China's Foreign Minister Wang acknowledged that the US had shown goodwill be waiving tariffs on Chinese products and added that they wanted to reduce the pessimistic language and actions in the dispute. The next round of high-level trade negotiations is set to take place in October in Washingon.
Boosted by the risk-on flows, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield started to erase Thursday's losses and was last seen rising 1.7% on the day at 1.724%.
Meanwhile, ahead of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, Personal Income and Personal Spending data releases from the US, the US Dollar Index is preserving yesterday's gains around 99.20, allowing the bullish pressure to remain intact.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.13
|Today Daily Change
|0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|107.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.4
|Daily SMA50
|107.08
|Daily SMA100
|107.84
|Daily SMA200
|109.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.96
|Previous Daily Low
|107.42
|Previous Weekly High
|108.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.48
|Previous Monthly High
|109.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
