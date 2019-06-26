USD/JPY: Bulls take back the baton in sweaty-hands

- USD/JPY volts he 107 big figure as rate cuts a dialled back from market expectations.
- Consumer confidence and stocks take a trip south, leaving the bullish prospects minimal.
USD/JPY shot through to the 107 the figure and reached a high of 107.34 overnight following less dovish rhetoric from a selection of Fed speakers in the New York session. The initial spike came on the back of Fed's Bullard who stated that a 50 bp cut would be too aggressive in July but advocated for a 25bp cut instead.
This was followed up by Fed's governor Powell speaking in New York who said, the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee was "grappling with is whether these uncertainties will continue to weigh on the outlook and thus call for additional policy accommodation," in prepared remarks. He also stated that the number of tariffs currently in place is not large enough to [directly] have an economic impact, but the uncertainty they bring is impacting the confidence of financial and agricultural markets.
Subsequently, the DXY rammed through the 96 figure and the yen gave back 50 pips in favour of the bulls in USD/JPY which have been bailing out since the end of April in anticipation of Fed rate cuts throughout the year cou0led with deteriorating global economic growth forecasts and endless disputes between the U.S. and its trading-counter-partners, such as China.
Meanwhile, however, there are too many uncertainties for the pair to really find any traction, especially considering the deteriorating backdrop with respect to the yield spread and U.S. rates. Overnight, while the US 2yr treasury yields jumped from 1.70% to 1.76% on the Bullard/Powell comments, they still fell back to 1.73%. The 10yr yield extended its downward trend to 1.98% and markets are still pricing in 33bp of easing at the July meeting (was 36bp yesterday), with a total of four cuts priced by mid-2020, as noted by analysts at Westpac Banking Corporation.
US Consumer Confidence and S&P 500 positive correlation
In the same vein, US Consumer Confidence was disappointing and U.S. stocks were deteriorating. As can be seen in the chart below, there is a strong correlation between U.S. consumer confidence the price of the S&P 500 index, (red), with periods of US recession:
"Consumer confidence in the US fell sharply in June following a downward revision of May data as trade tensions take their toll. The index which measures the current situation fell to its lowest level in 12 months, while the forward-looking index was at its lowest level since January,"
analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
USD/JPY levels
Valeria Bednarik, the Chief Analyst at FXStreet, explained that the USD/JPY posted the fourth daily close between 107.30 and 107.15:
"The trend remains bearish, but the pair shows difficulties in holding far from the mentioned area. Another signal of a not so strong trend move is the fact that it closed far from the fresh 5-month low it reached at 106.76. The daily chart shows the RSI flat under 30 and price well below the 20 SMA (108.30) with no immediate risk to the bearish outlook. Ahead of the Asian session, the pair seems consolidating but still unable to reclaim the 20 SMA in the four hours chart at 107.25. The US dollar is likely to face resistance between 107.25 and 107.50. A slide back under 107.00 will increase the bearish pressure, exposing Tuesday’s lows and 106.50."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Snaps four-day winning run, but bull breakout still valid
EUR/USD fell 0.28 percent on Tuesday, engulfing Monday's high and low and ending the four-day winning streak. The currency pair however, defended the former resistance-turned-support of the 200-day MA.
GBP/USD retraces from 5-week high amid fewer fresh catalysts from UK
While renewed fears of no-deal Brexit and less dovish Fed speak dragged the GBP/USD pair back from a month’s high, the Cable trades little changed near 1.2690 during early Wednesday.
USD/JPY: Bulls take back the baton in sweaty-hands
USD/JPY shot through to the 107 the figure and reached a high of 107.34 overnight following less dovish rhetoric from a selection of Fed speakers in the New York session.
Gold consolidates recent upsurge to multi-year tops, comfortable above $1400 mark
Gold adds to the post-FOMC upsurge amid escalating geopolitical tensions. A modest USD uptick/stability in equity markets prompts some profit-taking. The downside remains limited ahead of Powell’s speech later this Tuesday.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence: The China syndrome
The index declined to 121.5 in June from April’s revised 131.3. A much more modest drop to 131.2 had been predicted. “The escalation in trade and tariff tensions earlier this month appears to have shaken consumers’ confidence,” wrote Lynn Franco.