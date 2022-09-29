- USD/JPY bulls move in, but there could be more to come from the bears.
- USD/JPY bears need to commit below 144.50 and take out 143.80.
USD/JPY fell to 143.90 by late NY trade as US yields tumbled overnight following the Bank of England's surprise move by buying bonds. Global bond yields fell in response while equities rallied and the US dollar tanked as bulls capitulated into month-end sessions. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is retesting the 144.40s, moving up from the 144.04 lows
The US dollar index (DXY) is up 0.36% on the day but had reversed from a 20-year high in its first daily decline since 19 September. Bond yields fell sharply overnight after the BoE’s announcements that sent the yield on the 10-year gilt down nearly 50bp to 4.00%, while the US 10-year treasury dropped 21.4bp to 3.731%. In turn, the S&P 500 lifted 2.0%, following a bid in European equities.
The central bank said it will carry out temporary purchases of long-dated UK government bonds from 28 September to restore orderly market conditions. “The purchases will be carried out on whatever scale is necessary to effect this outcome,” BoE said in its statement. The Old Lady's intervention appeared to calm the market when the yield on the 30-year benchmark gilt dropped by more than 50 basis points at one point despite the BoE only buying GBP1b concentrating on the July 2051 bond in the main.
Following the aggressive fall in the value of USD/JPY, the currency pair could be ripening for a deeper correction of the steep rise from a week ago from down at 140.35 However, insofar as the divergence between Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan policy continues to signal upside potential for USD/JPY.
''The MoF, however, will be aware of the current vulnerability of the JPY and probably hopes to create enough fear of further intervention to keep some speculators side-lined. That said, we continue to target USD/JPY147.00 on a 3-month view,'' analysts at Rabobank argued.
USD/JPY technical analysis
The price took out the first level of support in the NY open and there are now prospects of a continuation to the downside should 144.50s hold as resistance and 143.90 breaks followed by 143.80.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases from 12-day-old resistance to 0.6500 ahead of Australia inflation, US GDP
AUD/USD consolidates the previous day’s rebound from the two-year low around 0.6500 during Thursday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair pares the biggest daily jump in three weeks amid the cautious mood ahead of the key data from Australia and the US.
EUR/USD fades recovery below 0.9800 resistance confluence
EUR/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low around 0.9700 while paring the previous day’s bounce off a 20-year low during Thursday’s Asian session. The pair also trims the biggest daily jump since March while reversing the breakout of the 0.9600 hurdle.
Gold corrects below $1,660, upside looks likely ahead of US GDP datalds
Gold price is displaying a time correction move in Asia after a juggernaut rally from $1,620.00. The precious metal is declining gradually after failing to sustain above $1,660.00. However, the upside remains favored in a cheerful market mood.
XRP: Trade against retail, you'll win every time
XRP price is showing applaudable retaliation signals. Since September 25, the bears have conquered the market, forging a 20% loss in market value for the digital remittance token. Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a breach of $0.31.
A week after Japanese yen intervention
Last Thursday was an incredibly volatile trading session for the USD/JPY. This volatility was largely caused by the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) intervention in the currency markets to defend its depreciating currency, the Japanese Yen. Last week’s move was the first time since 1998 that the BoJ had intervened.