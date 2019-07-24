USD/JPY bulls run into supply and risk appetite dwindles on N.Korea headlines

- USD/JPY advance capped in early Asia as markets brace for another US/N.Korea standoff.
- Two unidentified projectiles were fired into the East Sea.
USD/JPY has started to turn south in early Asia weighed by news that two unidentified projectiles were fired into the East Sea as North Korea gets frustrated by lack of progress in talks with the US. The launch appears to resemble the May 2019 firing of two short-range missiles, which travelled approximately 260 miles and was fired from the Wonson area.
"Our military, in preparation for additional launches, is maintaining (its) readiness posture by monitoring related movements,"
an official in the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff office said.
USD/JPY is holding its ground for the time being but it would appear that the markets now need to contend with an additional threat to world peace as North Korea displays the nation's dissatisfaction with the lack of progress made by which the US were meant to bring sanctions relief for North Korea in return for nuclear disarmament. The weapons tests come as the first launch of projectiles since US president Donald Trump met Mr Kim at the demiliterised zone which separates the two Koreas at the end of June.
USD/JPY levels
Analysts at Commerzbank explained that USD/JPY continues to recover from the 2019 uptrend at 107.24 and is approaching the 3-month downtrend at 108.37:
"Currently we will neutralise our forecast near-term. However while the market is capped by 108.99 we will maintain a negative bias (initial resistance is the 108.37 downtrend and the 108.58 55 day ma)."
"The 107.24 uptrend should act as a near term breakpoint to the 106.78 recent low. Our short term target is 105.87, the 78.6% retracement of the move seen this year. Minor resistance lies at the 109.02 mid-May low and also at the 110.84 April 10 low and the 110.59 200-day moving average. These guard the 2015-2019 downtrend at 111.94."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD heading into ECB’s announcement near yearly lows
The common currency is among the weakest on sparse local data and mounting speculation the ECB will take more aggressive stimulus measures. Dollar’s strength added to EUR/USD bearish picture.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.2500 at the end of the day
The Pound holds on to gains against its American rival, but bulls hesitate. Boris Johnson became the PM and begun announcing its Cabinet. Political noise to lead the way for Sterling.
USD/JPY bulls run into supply and risk appetite dwindles on N.Korea headlines
USD/JPY has started to turn south in early Asia weighed by news that two unidentified projectiles were fired into the East Sea as North Korea gets frustrated by lack of progress in talks with the US. The pair is holding its ground for the time being.
Gold holds the rising support line having been capped by 2.618% Fibo extension
Gold prices are firm in the $1425s / $1426s in early Asia with plenty of geopolitical risks providing a cushion for bulls on downside corrections. The yellow metal was fairly strong overnight.
Crude oil falls sharply as Kuwait and Saudi Arabia look to resume production in Neutral Zone
Citing Kuwait's state news agency, KUNA, Reuters in the last hour reported that Saudi Arabia's energy minister visited Kuwait to discuss resuming oilproduction in the Saudi-Kuwait Neutral Zone.