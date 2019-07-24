USD/JPY bulls run into supply and risk appetite dwindles on N.Korea headlines

USD/JPY advance capped in early Asia as markets brace for another US/N.Korea standoff.

Two unidentified projectiles were fired into the East Sea.

USD/JPY has started to turn south in early Asia weighed by news that two unidentified projectiles were fired into the East Sea as North Korea gets frustrated by lack of progress in talks with the US. The launch appears to resemble the May 2019 firing of two short-range missiles, which travelled approximately 260 miles and was fired from the Wonson area.

"Our military, in preparation for additional launches, is maintaining (its) readiness posture by monitoring related movements,"

an official in the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff office said.

USD/JPY is holding its ground for the time being but it would appear that the markets now need to contend with an additional threat to world peace as North Korea displays the nation's dissatisfaction with the lack of progress made by which the US were meant to bring sanctions relief for North Korea in return for nuclear disarmament. The weapons tests come as the first launch of projectiles since US president Donald Trump met Mr Kim at the demiliterised zone which separates the two Koreas at the end of June.

USD/JPY levels

Analysts at Commerzbank explained that USD/JPY continues to recover from the 2019 uptrend at 107.24 and is approaching the 3-month downtrend at 108.37: