USD/JPY: Bulls retrace steepest rise in 11 weeks above 108.50

- USD/JPY recedes from 108.77, highest since April 09, 2020.
- Trading sentiment fades optimism amid mixed news concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19), fears of US civil unrest.
- A light calendar in Japan will give high importance to qualitative catalysts for fresh impulse.
USD/JPY eases from 23-day high to 108.65 during the pre-Tokyo Asian session on Wednesday. Having earlier cheered the broad risk-on sentiment, the pair bulls seem to catch a breather amid mixed macros and a lack of major data.
Virus headlines, light calendar question the previous risk-on sentiment….
Fears of the second wave of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the US, as cited by the NBC, seem to have recently weighed on the market’s previous optimism.
Also challenging the earlier upbeat mood could be the fears emanating from the US civil unrest that seems to have ignored President Donald Trump’s warning.
As a result, the S&P 500 Futures part ways from the previous day’s upbeat performance by Wall Street while declining 0.10% to 3,075 by the press time.
Global markets cheered the hopes of economic restart in the US while also praising the hopes of further stimulus from the ECB. Additionally, the fresh tussle between South Korea and Japan, coupled with worrisome comments from Moody's on Japan, weighs on the Japanese yen on Tuesday.
Moving on, a light calendar in Japan will push the pair traders towards looking for updates from the US, also concerning the pandemic, for fresh impetus.
Technical analysis
Unless slipping back below 108.10, comprising multiple highs marked since April 16, bulls may keep aiming April top near 109.40.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.65
|Today Daily Change
|1.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.99%
|Today daily open
|107.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.28
|Daily SMA50
|107.72
|Daily SMA100
|108.34
|Daily SMA200
|108.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.86
|Previous Daily Low
|107.38
|Previous Weekly High
|107.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.08
|Previous Monthly High
|108.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
