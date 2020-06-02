USD/JPY: Bulls retrace steepest rise in 11 weeks above 108.50

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY recedes from 108.77, highest since April 09, 2020.
  • Trading sentiment fades optimism amid mixed news concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19), fears of US civil unrest.
  • A light calendar in Japan will give high importance to qualitative catalysts for fresh impulse.

USD/JPY eases from 23-day high to 108.65 during the pre-Tokyo Asian session on Wednesday. Having earlier cheered the broad risk-on sentiment, the pair bulls seem to catch a breather amid mixed macros and a lack of major data.

Virus headlines, light calendar question the previous risk-on sentiment….

Fears of the second wave of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the US, as cited by the NBC, seem to have recently weighed on the market’s previous optimism.

Also challenging the earlier upbeat mood could be the fears emanating from the US civil unrest that seems to have ignored President Donald Trump’s warning.

As a result, the S&P 500 Futures part ways from the previous day’s upbeat performance by Wall Street while declining 0.10% to 3,075 by the press time.

Global markets cheered the hopes of economic restart in the US while also praising the hopes of further stimulus from the ECB. Additionally, the fresh tussle between South Korea and Japan, coupled with worrisome comments from Moody's on Japan, weighs on the Japanese yen on Tuesday.

Moving on, a light calendar in Japan will push the pair traders towards looking for updates from the US, also concerning the pandemic, for fresh impetus.

Technical analysis

Unless slipping back below 108.10, comprising multiple highs marked since April 16, bulls may keep aiming April top near 109.40.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 108.65
Today Daily Change 1.06
Today Daily Change % 0.99%
Today daily open 107.59
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.28
Daily SMA50 107.72
Daily SMA100 108.34
Daily SMA200 108.36
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.86
Previous Daily Low 107.38
Previous Weekly High 107.95
Previous Weekly Low 107.08
Previous Monthly High 108.09
Previous Monthly Low 105.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.67
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.13
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.88
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.84
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.09
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.32

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD eases from 0.6900 ahead of Aussie Q1 GDP

AUD/USD eases from 0.6900 ahead of Aussie Q1 GDP

AUD/USD steps back the highest since mid-January with 0.6899 being the recent top. The Aussie pair seems to cheer broad US dollar weakness and optimism surrounding the economic reopen, backed by the absence of any major negatives from the RBA, to probe the multi-week high. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY bullish breakout amid moderate optimism

USD/JPY bullish breakout amid moderate optimism

Following a two-week consolidative phase, the USD/JPY pair has broken higher on market’s hopes related to economic reopenings and in spite of the broad dollar’s weakness.

USD/JPY News

3 main reasons Bitcoin’s price plummeted 14% in 15 minutes to $8,600

3 main reasons Bitcoin’s price plummeted 14% in 15 minutes to $8,600

Before the price correction occurred, the funding rate for Bitcoin and Ether (ETH) hovered at around 0.16% and 0.19%, respectively.

Read more

XAU/USD finds resistance near $1,745, drops toward $1,730

XAU/USD finds resistance near $1,745, drops toward $1,730

The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level since May 21st at $1,745 on Tuesday but made a sharp U-turn during the American session. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was trading at $1,732, losing 0.45% on a daily basis.

Gold News

WTI: Upside momentum fades around $37.00 despite API inventory draw

WTI: Upside momentum fades around $37.00 despite API inventory draw

WTI eases from a three-month high of $37.17 at the end of the four-day winning streak. The energy benchmark paid a little heed to the price-positive weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API).

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures