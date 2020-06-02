S. Korea to reopen WTO complaint over trade dispute with Japan – Yonhap

According to the news agency, Yonhap, South Korea is considering reopening the World Trade Organization (WTO) complaint about the trade dispute with Japan, as cited by the Trade Ministry.
This comes after both sides after the talks failed to resolve the trade disputes over wartime history.
In July last year, Japan announced export restrictions to the imports of South Korean three materials used to make semiconductors and displays.
Market reaction
USD/JPY is little changed on the above headlines, keeping its range play intact around 107.70 ahead of the European open. Meanwhile, USD/KRW consolidates near-daily highs of 1226.25, up 0.15% on the day.
