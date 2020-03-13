USD/JPY bulls finding camp on the 105 handle as BoJ intervene

- The dramatic market moves this week forcing the hands of central bankers.
- Fed and Bank of Japan intervening in market instability.
USD/JPY is trading back above the 105 handle between 104.50 and 105.20, +0.42%, spiking in the Tokyo opening hour as the market suspects intervention following an unscheduled injection of 500bn yen in liquidity. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 105.04 having travelled between a low of 104.50 and a high of 105.20.
- Japan MoF: The need to closely monitor markets and may need to consider holding MoF, FSA, BoJ meeting
According to MNI, "The BOJ is considering sending its strongest message yet that it will stabilise financial markets and provide ample support to the real economy, MNI understands."
Open market operations
The dramatic market moves this week are leading to intervention from central bankers. Overnight, on Wall Street, just ahead of a 30-year auction, the New York Fed injected 500b on a three-month repo in open market operations. Thus sent the dollar crashing and supported US tocks off their lows following a 10% drop in the session for the worst performance since the market crash of 1987. More on that here: Wall Street Close: Worst drop since 1987's market crash amid the coronavirus fears
"The US Federal Reserve announced a significant injection of cash to assure liquidity and help stem the panic in the markets, addressing the "highly unusual" and "temporary disruptions in the Treasury financing markets," analysts at Westpac explained, adding, "The NY Fed said it is expanding its asset purchases beyond treasury bills to a range of maturities including nominal and inflation-linked bonds, and floating-rate notes. It conducted a $500bn 3mth repo overnight and will offer on Friday a further $1tr. The existing daily $175bn overnight repos and $45bn 2wk repos (twice per week) will continue."
Consequently, the US 2-year treasury yields ranged between 0.35% and 0.49%, while 10-year yields climbed from 0.63% to 0.88% in a repeat of yesterday’s "anomalous behaviour and perhaps pointing to the liquidation of assets," analysts at Westpac suspected.
The Federal reserve is suspected to cut rates to zero over the next two meetings and the prospects of QE4 will likely weigh on the greenback. "If the Fed cuts rates to zero by this meeting as we expect, Chair Powell’s press conference should focus on the next policy steps should the outlook deteriorate further," analysts at Deutsche Bank argued. "Consistent with the lessons from the ongoing policy review, we expect that the Fed will first use forward guidance to signal their intent to keep rates on hold until downside risks to the outlook subside and inflation is sustainably at 2%, a move in the direction of average inflation targeting."
USD/JPY levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.06
|Today Daily Change
|0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|104.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.27
|Daily SMA50
|108.97
|Daily SMA100
|108.97
|Daily SMA200
|108.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.1
|Previous Daily Low
|103.08
|Previous Weekly High
|108.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|105
|Previous Monthly High
|112.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|101.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|100.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY bulls finding camp on the 105 handle as BoJ intervene
USD/JPY is trading back above the 105 handle between 104.50 and 105.20, +0.42%, spiking in the Tokyo opening hour as the market suspects intervention following an unscheduled injection of 500bn yen in liquidity.
AUD/USD retraces from multi-year low towards 0.6300 despite coronavirus fears
AUD/USD pair dropped to 0.6213, the lowest since November 2008 amid a macro risk-off on Thursday. Though, Friday’s start of the Asian session portrays consolidation to 0.6275, high of 0.6285, by the press time.
BTC/USD falls to historic lows as bears decimate the $5,000 support line
BTC/USD had a historically devastating day this Thursday, as its valuation fell from $7,946.70 to $4,830. It lost over $3,000 of its valuation in just one single day. The RSI has dipped to 13.33 as it trends deep in the oversold zone.
Gold keeps clam below $1,600, await fresh clues to extend three-day losing streak
Having flashed the five-week low on Thu, Gold bears seem to catch a breath while taking rounds to $1,578/80 as the Tokyo opens on Friday. The yellow failed to cheer the broad risk-off as global traders lose confidence in safe-havens amid broad-based selling pressure.
WTI Price Analysis: Magic Fibonacci golden ratio offers support in oil
WTI has moved lower again as more travel restrictions hit the news one by one. Many nations including the US have imposed travel bans with many cities on lockdown. There is also the matter of the rift between Saudi Arabia and the rest of the OPEC nations.