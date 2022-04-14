- The USD/JPY extended its weekly gains, up some 1.29%.
- Russo-Ukraine tussles, Fed speaking, and expectations of an aggressive Federal Reserve rate hike boosted the greenback.
- USD/JPY Price Forecast: The uptrend is overextended, and negative divergence between price action/RSI suggests the pair is subject to a mean reversion move.
The USD/JPY barely advances during the day, as the Asian session is about to begin and extends its rally to two consecutive days, amidst a downbeat market mood, a firm US dollar, and higher US Treasury yields, which underpinned the USD/JPY. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 125.89.
US equities finished the week with losses as traders prepared for a long weekend, while the 10-year benchmark note rose 12.5 basis points up to 2.827%, underpinning the greenback. The US Dollar Index, a gauge of the buck’s value against a basket of currencies, rose by 0.46%, sitting at 100.307.
Geopolitical jitters, rising global inflation, Fed speaking, and expectations of the Federal Reserve 50 bps rate hike at the May meeting, boosted the greenback on Thursday.
The Russo-Ukraine conflict worsens as the days advance, and a cease-fire seems unlikely. Albeit talks continued online, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister stated that there had not been any progress. On the Russian side, reports emerged that Ukraine’s struck a Russian warship in the Black Sea with missiles, while Russia’s Defense Minister added that the Moskva -its flagship fleet- had sunk, meaning escalation remains.
Aside from geopolitics, Fed speaking continued during the day, led by the New York Fed President John C. Williams. He said that a 50 bps increase in May is a “reasonable” option, but the pace of hikes will depend on the economy. Williams reiterated what Fed’s Governor Brainard said that the Fed needs to move “expeditiously” to more normal policy levels ad above neutral.
Meanwhile, as shown by Short-Term Interest Rates (STIRs), money market futures illustrate that the chances of a 50 bps rate hike to Federal Funds Rates (FFR) at the next FOMC meeting lie at 94% probability.
On Friday, the Japanese and US economic docket remains empty in the observation of Good Friday.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
USD/JPY price portrays an inverted hammer followed by a regular hammer in an uptrend in the daily chart, meaning the uptrend is overextended. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 80.91 reached a lower high while the USD/JPY reached a new YTD high at 126.31, meaning a negative divergence is forming.
The USD/JPY first resistance would be 126.00. Once cleared, the following supply zone would be the YTD high at 126.31, followed by April 2015 cycle highs at 126.85.
If the pair corrects downwards, the USD/JPY’s first support would be the March 25 daily high at 125.10. A breach of the latter would expose 124.00, and then the April 5 daily high at 123.67.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|125.89
|Today Daily Change
|0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|125.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|122.56
|Daily SMA50
|118.45
|Daily SMA100
|116.39
|Daily SMA200
|113.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|126.32
|Previous Daily Low
|125.35
|Previous Weekly High
|124.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|122.26
|Previous Monthly High
|125.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|125.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|125.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|125.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|124.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|124.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|126.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|126.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|127.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
