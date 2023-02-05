- USD/JPY is on the way to closing the bullish opening gap.
- The bulls eye 132.80s for the sessions ahead.
USD/JPY is correcting the opening gap rally that hit a high of 132.47 and is now back to 131.70 at the time of writing. Outstanding results in the US jobs market are still being digested by investors and we could be in for some volatility ahead as the week unfolds.
The United States added 517,000 jobs in January, well more than the average analyst estimate for a 187,000-job rise. The robust increase showed the US economy continues to surge despite rising interest rates. the key here is that the data arrived at a time when markets were positioning for a Fed pivot. A more hawkish stance could now come back into play in terms of sentiment even after it raised interest rates by just 25 basis points on Wednesday. The hike was the smallest hike since it began tightening rates to slow inflation and the dovish rhetoric from the Fed's chairman, Jerome Powell, sealed the deal, at least until the jobs numbers.
''Chair Powell is pleased with the recent softer inflation prints, but says the Fed needs substantially more evidence to be confident that inflation is on a sustained downward path,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained. ''For the Fed, the biggest uncertainty surrounding the inflation outlook is what happens with core services ex-shelter prices. Wages growth is the main driver of this component of inflation.''
''Labour market data out last week point to still-hot demand for labour, but at the same time provide further evidence of cooling wage growth. Although wage growth is easing, it needs to slow further. With the labour market remaining tight, the Fed is likely to remain hawkish with its guidance,'' the analysts added.
Meanwhile, it will be a very light week in terms of US data, especially in comparison to last week. With that being said, Federal Reserve speakers will be out in force, including Powell. Also, at the end of the week, the highlight may be Consumer Price Index revisions. Of note, January CPI data won’t be released until February 14.
From the Bureau of Labor Statistics website: “Each year with the release of the January CPI, seasonal adjustment factors are recalculated to reflect price movements from the just-completed calendar year. This routine annual recalculation may result in revisions to seasonally adjusted indexes for the previous 5 years.”
Final stages of nominations for BoJ governor
Domestically, reports suggest BOJ Deputy Governor Amamiya has been approached about the post of Governor and this suggests the government is in the final stages of its nominations for replacing the outgoing Governor Kuroda.
''Amamiya has been instrumental in helping Kuroda formulate and implement the BOJ’s massive monetary stimulus program,'' analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman argued.
''Former Deputy Governor Nakaso has emerged as the other frontrunner and is viewed as slightly more hawkish than Amamiya. That said, we believe the next Governor will have no choice but to begin removing accommodation this year. Of note, Kuroda’s term ends April 8 and Prime Minister Kishida has said that the replacement will be named in February''
USD/JPY technical analysis
USD/JPY is moving towards the gap but remains on the backside of the prior bearish trend so the bias is to the upside with the 132.80s eyed.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|131.93
|Today Daily Change
|0.78
|Today Daily Change %
|0.59
|Today daily open
|131.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.86
|Daily SMA50
|132.81
|Daily SMA100
|138.79
|Daily SMA200
|136.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|131.2
|Previous Daily Low
|128.33
|Previous Weekly High
|131.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|128.08
|Previous Monthly High
|134.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|127.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|132.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears under a 78.6% target area ahead of RBA
The Aussie had been boosted by the re-opening of the Chinese economy as well as the surprising strength of Australia’s December inflation release that landed recently and had firmly put the risk of another 25 bp rate hike from the RBA on the table for February 7.
EUR/USD licks its wounds below 1.0820 key hurdle
EUR/USD licks its wounds around 1.0790 after a two-day pullback from the highest levels since April 2022. Even so, the major currency pair defends the previous day’s break of the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and an upward-sloping support line from early November 2022.
Gold bears flex muscles as United States Treasury bond yields rebound
Gold price (XAU/USD) holds lower ground near $1,865, after declining to the fresh one-month low the previous day. The metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the strong United States data renewing inflation fears, as well as downbeat rate hike performances of the European Central Bank and the Bank of England (BoE).
Is there more upside to Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu’s rally after 100% gain in 90 days?
Shiba Inu token burn rate climbed by 67% since February 4. A total of 13,518,918 SHIB tokens have been burned according to the Shibburn portal. The meme coin gained 100% against competitor Dogecoin in the last 90 days.
Week Ahead – RBA next to hike
After the past week’s central bank bonanza, things will quieten down in the coming days, although not completely, as the Reserve Bank of Australia will keep the rate hike theme running.