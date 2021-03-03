USD/JPY bounces in Asia, looks to test 107.00

- USD/JPY regains poise as retreating yields lift the market mood.
- The US dollar languishes in low, yen hurt by poor Japanese Services PMI.
- Focus shifts to the US macro news, stimulus updates.
After a brief consolidative stint in early Asia, USD/JPY has regained poise, now heading back towards the seven-month highs of 106.96 reached Tuesday.
The steady recovery in the spot could be attributed to the upbeat market mood, as reflected by the gains in the Asian equities and the S&P 500 futures.
US President Joe Biden talking up the covid vaccine progress and retreating global yields lifted the appetite for riskier assets at the expense of the safe-haven yen.
Further, the Japanese currency also remains hurt by the deepening contraction in the country’s services sector, in the wake of the covid-induced state of emergency across the nation.
The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) came in at a seasonally adjusted 46.3, staying below the 50 level that separates contraction from expansion for the 13th month.
Usamah Bhatti, an economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey, said: “That showed demand remained in a fragile condition as the impact of the pandemic dragged on.”
However, the further upside in USD/JPY remains at the mercy of the US dollar dynamics, as investors look forward to the US ADP jobs, ISM Services PMI and Fed’s Beige Book for fresh cues.
The safe-haven US dollar remains on the defensive so far this Wednesday, weighed down by the continued to retreat in the Treasury yields, which have calmed the unnerved markets.
Meanwhile, the yen market paid a little heed to the comments from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member, Goushi Kataoka - the persistent dissenter, as he called on the central bank to lowering both short and long-term policy interest rates via active purchases of Japanese government bonds (JGBS).
USD/JPY: Technical levels
The bulls now look to challenge the multi-month highs at 106.96, in a bid to retest the 107.50 level. To the downside, immediate support is seen at 106.61 (5-DMA), below which the 10-DMA cap at 106.03 could be probed.
USD/JPY: Additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.85
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|106.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.54
|Daily SMA50
|104.48
|Daily SMA100
|104.43
|Daily SMA200
|105.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.96
|Previous Daily Low
|106.68
|Previous Weekly High
|106.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.92
|Previous Monthly High
|106.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
