USD/JPY better bid near 107.40 amid talks of additional US stimulus

- USD/JPY extends overnight gains amid signs of risk reset in markets.
- White House Advisor Kudlow says that the Trump administration is open to targeted aid to states.
- China's data dump could make or break risk assets and influence demand for yen.
The bullish momentum around USD/JPY is gathering steam with traditional markets reporting risk reset, possibly on hopes for additional US fiscal stimulus.
The pair is currently trading near 107.40, representing a 0.17% gain on the day, having hit a high of 107.44 soon before press time. The dollar found bids at lows near 106.75 on Thursday and has been gaining altitude ever since.
Risk reset
The uptick in USD/JPY is accompanied by moderate gains in the US stock futures and mixed action in the Asian equities. While the Japanese and the Australian stocks are reporting over 0.5% gains at press time, names like Hang Seng and Kospi are flashing red.
White House Advisor Larry Kudlow was out on the wires late Thursday, stating that the Trump administration could be open to targeted aid to states related to the pandemic and the US economy could see a "V-shaped" recovery.
The US Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell said that another general fiscal stimulus package cannot be ruled out.
While the dollar is currently drawing bids amid increased hopes for additional stimulus, the pair's ascent may stall if China's Retail Sales and Industrial Production data prints well below estimates, derailing the risk reset and pushing the anti-risk yen higher.
Technical levels
-
- R3 108.09
- R2 107.73
- R1 107.5
- PP 107.14
-
- S1 106.91
- S2 106.55
- S3 106.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is China’s data dump and how could it affect the AUD/USD?
While the latest risk-on sentiment helps AUD/USD to ignore downbeat employment data, the quote could extend recoveries if the largest customer manages to print welcome statistics. The Aussie-China tussle as well as the US-Sino tension, can keep the pair’s upside capped.
USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains above 107.00 amid broad US dollar strength
USD/JPY seesaws around 107.25/30 during the pre-Tokyo Asian session on Friday. The yen pair snapped two-day losing streak the previous day as the US dollar registered broad gains despite downbeat US data.
Gold: Eases from monthly rising channel resistance, above $1,700
Gold retraces from a three-week high, but still keeps the short-term trend line breakout. Bullish MACD, sustained trend line break keep buyers hopeful. 200-bar SMA adds to the support below the channel’s lower line.
WTI: Bulls capped at fresh highs in $28 handle
WTI bulls capped at 6-week highs made on production cut adherence hopes. Path of least resistance remains bearish should inventory accumulation dive again, or COVID-19 flares up.
What’s driving dollar gains in early NY trade
The US dollar extended its gains against all of the major currencies this morning. Some market watchers are attributing the dollar’s rise to President Trump’s support for the greenback.