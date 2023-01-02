- USD/JPY remains depressed near the multiday low even as market’s inaction probes bears.
- Chatters surrounding BOJ’s upward revision to inflation forecasts favor bears.
- US Dollar begins 2023 on a back foot after posting the biggest yearly gains since 2015.
USD/JPY licks its wounds near 131.00 as bears try to keep the reins during Monday’s sluggish session, mainly due to the New Year holidays in multiple markets including Japan. Even so, the Yen pair stays pressured at the lowest levels since August 2022, poked in the last month, amid hawkish concerns surrounding the Bank of Japan (BOJ).
Late on Friday, Nikkei Asia quotes anonymous sources to mention that the BOJ is considering raising its inflation forecasts in January to show price growth close to its 2% target in fiscal 2023 and 2024. “The proposed changes would show the core consumer price index rising around 3% in fiscal 2022, between 1.6% and 2% in fiscal 2023, and nearly 2% in fiscal 2024,” added the news.
Given the hopes of a strong BOJ inflation forecast, coupled with the latest tweak in the Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy, not to forget the Japanese central bank’s multiple market interventions in the last few days, the USD/JPY bears have more to cheer.
On the other hand, downbeat US data and an absence of Fedspeak weighed on the US Dollar Index (DXY). That said, Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index crossed the market consensus of 41.2 and the 37.2 previous readings to print the 44.9 figures for December. Even so, the activity gauge signaled contraction for the fourth consecutive month. It should be noted that the year-end consolidation also exerted downside pressure on the DXY amid the sluggish sessions.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street closed with losses while the US 10-year Treasury bond yields rose 4.5 basis points (bps) to 3.879%, which in turn tried to challenge the USD/JPY bears, but could not.
Moving on, a lack of major data/events and the New Year holidays may restrict the USD/JPY pair’s intraday moves. However, Wednesday’s Minutes of the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, as well as Friday’s December month employment numbers for the US, will be crucial for the pair traders to watch as the bears seem running out of steam late, mainly due to the BOJ policymakers’ defense of the easy-money policies.
Technical analysis
Unless crossing a downward-sloping resistance line from late October, around 133.55 by the press time, the USD/JPY pair is likely to remain on the bear’s radar.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|131.03
|Today Daily Change
|-0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|131.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.91
|Daily SMA50
|139.56
|Daily SMA100
|141.1
|Daily SMA200
|136.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|133.1
|Previous Daily Low
|130.78
|Previous Weekly High
|134.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.78
|Previous Monthly High
|138.18
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|131.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|130.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|128.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|132.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|134.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays defensive above 1.0690 resistance-turned-support
EUR/USD portrays exhaustion of the previous bull-run amid Monday’s holiday-inspired lackluster trading day. In doing so, the major currency pair fades the previous day’s upside break of the one-week-old resistance line, now support.
USD/JPY sees a downside below 131.00 amid a weaker US Dollar Index
The USD/JPY pair is hovering around 131.00 after a less-confident rebound from 130.78 as settled on Friday. The asset is hoping for a continuation of weakness, which might drag the asset again below the immediate support of 131.00. The major is likely to face significant heat amid weakness in the US Dollar Index (DXY).
Gold begins 2023 on a cautious note above $1,800
Gold price (XAU/USD) seesaw near $1,825 during early Monday, mostly unchanged, as holidays in multiple markets restrict the metal’s immediate moves despite the US Dollar’s rebound.
Ethereum whales scoop up Shiba Inu tokens, here’s what to expect
Shiba Inu, a Dogecoin-killer meme coin is being scooped up by large wallet investors on the Ethereum network. Whales have accumulated SHIB tokens consistently since 2022. Despite demand from whales, the cryptocurrency is stuck in a tight range and 90% away from its all-time high.
Week Ahead – NFP and Fed minutes to kickstart the New Year as dollar languishes
Markets will slowly begin to return to normal in the first trading week of 2023, with a number of top-tier releases on the way to liven things up after the holiday lull.