"The BoJ’s JGB hold on the short end is relatively smaller than the long end, thus quantitative tightening has a much bigger impact on market rates . Slowing QT doesn’t necessarily signal a slowdown of rate hikes by the BoJ. To sum up, the BoJ’s decision was in line with the market consensus, and the market’s initial reaction seems a bit limited."

"Both decisions are in line with the market consensus. The BoJ will reduce JGB purchases by 200bn per quarter starting from April 2026. But there was one dissenting voter, and there will be a meeting between the MoF and PDs later this week, which may create more volatility. So, this might have given some cautiousness to the JGB market."

The Japanese Yen (JPY) move is fairly muted, rising against the dollar to 144.46 (vs 145 previously) then staying range-bound, and JGB futures dropped around 0.1% after the Bank of Japan's decision to keep its policy rate at 0.5% and to slow the JGB tapering from April 2026, ING's FX analyst Francesco Pesole notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.