USD/JPY attacks post-Fed rate cut low below 107.00, as risk-off returns

By Dhwani Mehta
  • The spot back in the red on 106.00, as market mood sours.
  • Rising coronavirus cases globally accelerate the losses in US equity futures.
  • Focus on US labor data and coronavirus updates, as risk-trends to dominate.

The buying interest around the safe-haven yen picks up pace in the European session, knocking-off USD/JPY towards the weakest levels in five months seen at 106.86 after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) unexpectedly cut the interest rates by 50 bps last Tuesday.

The latest leg down in the major is mainly triggered by a bout of fresh risk-aversion that gripped the markets after South Korea, Germany and India reported new coronavirus cases while Switzerland confirmed its first death.

The European equities shaved-off the opening gap, now back into losses, as investors seek cover in the US Treasuries, which drags the benchmark 10-year Treasury yields back below the 1% key level. The S&P 500 futures also loses over 1.50%, at the time of writing.

The fresh selling seen in the US dollar across the board also seems to add to the weight on the spot, with the US dollar index now shedding 0.18% to trade at daily lows of 97.14. Markets also remain wary over the rising number of virus cases in the US after California Governor declared a state of emergency on Wednesday.

The focus now shifts towards the sentiment on Wall Street for the next direction in the pair. In the meantime, the US weekly jobless claims, unit labor cost and factory orders data will be eyed for some trading impetus.

USD/JPY technical levels to consider

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.95
Today Daily Change -0.55
Today Daily Change % -0.51
Today daily open 107.51
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.79
Daily SMA50 109.48
Daily SMA100 109.19
Daily SMA200 108.38
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.69
Previous Daily Low 106.85
Previous Weekly High 111.68
Previous Weekly Low 107.51
Previous Monthly High 112.23
Previous Monthly Low 107.51
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.37
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.17
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.01
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.51
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.17
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.85
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.19
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.69

 

 

