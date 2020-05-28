USD/JPY Asia Price Forecast: Greenback trades off the May’s highs vs. Japanese yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is retracing slightly from the May’s highs. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 107.75 resistance.   
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
USD/JPY is trading off the May’s highs above the 100 and 200 SMAs on the four-hour chart. Bulls want a continuation up of the movement started earlier in the month, possibly eyeing a break above the 107.75 resistance en route towards the 108.00 figure. However, a daily close below the 107.40 could be seen as negative for USD/JPY with bears then looking at the 107.00 figure level. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.62
Today Daily Change -0.10
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 107.72
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.17
Daily SMA50 107.92
Daily SMA100 108.4
Daily SMA200 108.33
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.95
Previous Daily Low 107.37
Previous Weekly High 108.09
Previous Weekly Low 107.04
Previous Monthly High 109.38
Previous Monthly Low 106.36
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.73
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.59
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.41
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.1
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.83
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.99
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.26
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.57

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

