USD/JPY Asia Price Forecast: Greenback trades off the May’s highs vs. Japanese yen

- USD/JPY is retracing slightly from the May’s highs.
- The level to beat for bulls is the 107.75 resistance.
USD/JPY four-hour chart
Additional key levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.62
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|107.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.17
|Daily SMA50
|107.92
|Daily SMA100
|108.4
|Daily SMA200
|108.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.95
|Previous Daily Low
|107.37
|Previous Weekly High
|108.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.04
|Previous Monthly High
|109.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD moves closer to 1.1100 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading well above 1.1050, hitting new 8-week highs. US data was mixed with a ray of light coming from continuing claims. Hopes about the EU Fund and reopenings trump Sino-American relations.
AUD/USD retreats ahead of the close as US equities turn red
After spending most of the day within positive levels, US indexes turned south ahead of the close, dragging the Aussie alongside. AUD/USD still up for the day in the 0.6630 price zone.
Goldman Sachs puts Bitcoin on par with Gold
One of the world's largest investment banks, Goldman Sachs, announced a conference for its clients entitled “Implications of Current Inflation, Gold and Bitcoin Policies”
Gold: Limited gains below the $1730/oz level for XAU/USD
After bouncing from the 1690/1700 price zone XAU/USD is stalling below the 1730 resistance and the 50 SMA on the four chart. The picture is mixed as it seems the metal is challenging a tough resistance near the 1730 level.
WTI oil prices rally on gasoline demand and hopes of output cuts’ extension
WTI crude oil prices have appreciated more than 5% on Thursday to reach $34 and approach two-month highs. Investors' optimism about an increase of gasoline demand and speculation of an OPEC+ deal to extend output cuts are driving crude prices higher.