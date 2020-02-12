USD/JPY Asia Price Forecast: Greenback grinds up above the 110.00 figure vs. yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is challenging the 110.10 resistance level. 
  • The rising wedge pattern can limit the bullish run. 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY broke above the 110.00 figure while trading above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). Bulls are eyeing at the 2020 highs. 
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
USD/JPY is trading in a rising wedge while above the main SMAs. The spot is challenging the 110.10 resistance and bulls want to break above it to reach January highs near the 110.34 level. A break above the January highs can lead to an acceleration towards the 110.60 level. Support is seen at the 109.92, 109.65 and 109.30 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
Resistance: 110.10, 110.34, 110.60
Support: 109.92, 109.65, 109.30
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 110.09
Today Daily Change 0.31
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 109.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.52
Daily SMA50 109.27
Daily SMA100 108.88
Daily SMA200 108.38
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.97
Previous Daily Low 109.73
Previous Weekly High 110.02
Previous Weekly Low 108.32
Previous Monthly High 110.29
Previous Monthly Low 107.65
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.87
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.82
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.68
Daily Pivot Point S2 109.59
Daily Pivot Point S3 109.44
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 110.06
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.16

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD nears five-day high around 0.6740 with eyes on RBA’s Lowe

AUD/USD nears five-day high around 0.6740 with eyes on RBA’s Lowe

AUD/USD remains modestly changed to 0.6737 as the Australian markets open for trading on Thursday. The Aussie pair recently benefited from broad risk reset while the latest pause in run-up could be attributed to the upcoming speech by the RBA Governor Philip Lowe.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Greenback grinds up above the 110.00 figure vs. yen

USD/JPY: Greenback grinds up above the 110.00 figure vs. yen

USD/JPY is trading in a rising wedge while above the main SMAs. The spot is challenging the 110.10 resistance and bulls want to break above it to reach January highs near the 110.34 level.

USD/JPY News

A 378.10% rise in less than 4 months is Tezos the new Bitcoin?

A 378.10% rise in less than 4 months is Tezos the new Bitcoin?

According to their site, Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications backed by a global community of validators, researchers, and builders.

Read more

Gold: Rebounds from weekly lows, lacks follow-through

Gold: Rebounds from weekly lows, lacks follow-through

Gold quickly reversed an early dip to weekly lows and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1566 region.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures