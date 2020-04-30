USD/JPY Asia Price Forecast: Greenback bounces back from April lows, trades near 107.40 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY turns higher despite broad-based USD weakness. 
  • The next major hurdle on the way up can be the 108.00 figure. 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is bouncing back from the April lows nearing 3-day highs. USD/JPY is moving up amid broad-based USD weakness. 
  

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
USD/JPY is regaining the 50 and 100 SMAs on the four-hour chart as the market is picking up steam. The first major hurdle can be located near the 108.00 figure and the 108.70 resistance level. Pullbacks down could find support near the 107.00 and 106.35 level. However, a breach below the 106.35 support can see the market turn lower again towards the 105.70 and 105.00 figure.  
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.45
Today Daily Change 0.78
Today Daily Change % 0.73
Today daily open 106.67
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.86
Daily SMA50 108.13
Daily SMA100 108.79
Daily SMA200 108.31
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.9
Previous Daily Low 106.36
Previous Weekly High 108.04
Previous Weekly Low 107.28
Previous Monthly High 111.72
Previous Monthly Low 101.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.69
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.39
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.11
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.85
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.93
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.18
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.46

 

 

