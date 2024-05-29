USD/JPY approaching 157.40 amidst broad Yen weakness

USD/JPY continues to drift into the top end, approaching the 158.00 handle after closing in the green for all but four of the last 17 consecutive trading days. Bullish pressure is keeping the pair pinned deep in bull country, trading firmly on the north side of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 148.89.

US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index inflation, due on Thursday and Friday, respectively, are key prints this week as investors continue to look for signs of Fed rate cuts. US Annualized Q1 GDP is expected to ease to 1.3% from the previous 1.6%, while Core PCE Price Index inflation is forecast to hold steady at 0.3% MoM.

Yen traders will be looking ahead to Friday’s Japanes Tokyo CPI inflation, and Core Tokyo CPI inflation is broadly expected to climb to 1.9% from 1.6%. The Bank of Japan (BoJ), concerned about a return to sub-target inflation, has steadfastly avoided raising interest rates, keeping the Yen’s rate differential with other major central banks much higher than before, sending the JPY even lower despite possible “Yenterventions” in recent weeks.

USD/JPY drifted into the high end on Tuesday, testing towards 157.40 as broad-market weakness in the Japanese Yen (JPY) sends Yen pairs broadly higher. Japanese Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation remains a key print for Yen traders this week, with US growth and inflation figures a high-impact release for investors looking for signs of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed).

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.