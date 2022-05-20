Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has opened a little positive than its previous closing prices. The asset is expected to remain in the grip of bears as weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 213K against the preliminary estimate of 200k.

The BOJ has been keeping its monetary policy in a prudent manner so as to keep injecting stimulus into the economy to spurt the aggregate demand. The Japanese economy has yet not reached its pre-pandemic levels and above that mounting inflationary pressures may add oil to the fire. A sharp rise in the price pressures displays that the households in Japan must be facing a serious dent in their real income. This doesn’t mean that the BOJ will turn their rate cycle in the ascending order however, stimulus packages could get reduced to a certain level.

The Statistics Bureau of Japan has reported annual Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) figure at 2.5%, explosively higher than the market consensus of 1.5% and the prior print of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the core CPI that doesn’t include food and energy prices has turned positive to 0.8% than the forecast of -0.9% and the former print of -0.7%.

The USD/JPY pair is advancing sharply higher after a significantly higher-than-expected Japan inflation underpinned the greenback. The asset is firmly marching towards 128.00 as Japan’s annual inflation figure could compel the bank of Japan (BOJ) to sound neutral rather than advocating an ultra-loose monetary policy.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.