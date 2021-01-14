USD/JPY advances beyond 104.00 on renewed USD strength

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/JPY is rising for the second straight day on Thursday.
  • 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2%.
  • US Dollar Index climbs above 90.50 ahead of Powell's speech.

After spending the majority of the European session in a tight range near 104.00, the USD/JPY pair gained traction and was last seen gaining 0.27% on the day at 104.15.

DXY edges higher ahead of American session

A renewed USD strength seems to be providing a boost to USD/JPY ahead of key events. A sharp decline witnessed in the EUR/USD pair amid the dovish tone seen in the European Central Bank's (ECB) December Meeting Accounts is allowing the greenback to find demand.

The ECB's monthly publication revealed that policymakers were concerned about the developments surrounding the euro exchange rate and the potential negative impact on the inflation outlook. At the moment, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is up 0.18% on the day at 90.52.

Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising nearly 2% at 1.107% and helping USD/JPY preserve its bullish momentum as investors price in additional government spending, which President-elect Joe Biden is expected to unveil later in the day.

The only data featured in the US economic docket will be the US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims report on Thursday. More importantly, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will be speaking on the policy outlook at an online event at 1730 GMT.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 104.08
Today Daily Change 0.20
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 103.88
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 103.5
Daily SMA50 103.95
Daily SMA100 104.67
Daily SMA200 105.86
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 104
Previous Daily Low 103.53
Previous Weekly High 104.09
Previous Weekly Low 102.59
Previous Monthly High 104.75
Previous Monthly Low 102.88
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 103.82
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 103.71
Daily Pivot Point S1 103.6
Daily Pivot Point S2 103.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 103.14
Daily Pivot Point R1 104.07
Daily Pivot Point R2 104.27
Daily Pivot Point R3 104.54

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

