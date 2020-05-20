USD/JPY: Bulls back in charge, eye 108 level

- USD/JPY bulls taking back control as risk mood sours once again.
- Vaccine hopes dwindle away, Fed reminds of risks and trade wars are forever casting a dark cloud.
USD/JPY is advancing with the US dollar firming up across the board. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 107.91 having climbed form a low of 107.63 to a high of 107.93. The pair is some 0.2% higher on the session as Asian equities fall away following a poor close on Wall Street.
US benchmarks were folding into the close on a late report from Stat News which threw cold water over an upbeat study which had been released by Moderna about its coronavirus vaccine candidate. US stocks skidded heavily into the final part of the US session and turned negative into the close: Wall Street Close: So much for the COVID-19 vaccine optimism.
The bullish start to the week was wiped out, almost in its entirety, where otherwise, a promising Phase One study led by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was keeping spirits up. Moderna said it expects a Phase Three trial initiation in July. However, the experimental nature of the test was soon said to not provide the critical data needed to assess its effectiveness, according to the health-focused Stat News report on Tuesday, citing experts. Consequently, the cross has run into offers ahead of the 71 handle.
Issues noted by Stat included:
- a lack of data about the responses to the medicine from other participants in the 45-subject study
- lack of information about the ages of the eight subjects whose antibodies were analyzed, an important question given the virus is particularly lethal to older people
- lack of comment from Moderna's U.S. government partner on the vaccine, the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases
- the data is based on early responses to the vaccine, leaving unclear how long any immunity produced by the vaccine might last.
Moderna did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment. The stock price took a beating and plummeted by 10.4% in late Tuesday action to almost pare back a 13% surge on Monday which brought it to a record close.
And in other risk-off news...
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump’s four-page letter calling for the WHO to alter its procedures within 30 days or risk a US cut in funding also dented sentiment. Additionally, trade wars are never far away from the front pages of the news. There is also the noise that China has been considering targeting wine, dairy and seafood exports from Australia in what has been described as economic retaliation for Australia’s call for an investigation into the origin of COVID-19.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell who appeared in Congress said to the Senate Banking Committee that the scale and speed of the downturn “are without modern precedent and are significantly worse than any recession since World War II.”
USD/JPY levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.89
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|107.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.06
|Daily SMA50
|107.78
|Daily SMA100
|108.46
|Daily SMA200
|108.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.09
|Previous Daily Low
|107.3
|Previous Weekly High
|107.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.5
|Previous Monthly High
|109.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
