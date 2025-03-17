- The Indian Rupee gains traction in Monday’s early European session.
- India’s WPI inflation rose to 2.38% in February from 2.31% in January.
- The weaker US Dollar broadly supports the INR, but higher crude oil prices might cap its gains.
- Investors brace for the US February Retail Sales data, which are due later on Monday.
The Indian Rupee (INR) strengthens on Monday, bolstered by US Dollar (USD) sales from foreign banks. The concerns about slowing growth in the US economy from US President Donald Trump administration's trade policies weigh on the Greenback and provide some support to the INR.
Nonetheless, the upside for the local currency might be limited amid a rise in crude oil prices. It’s worth noting that India is the world's third-largest oil consumer and higher crude oil prices tend to have a negative impact on the INR value.
Data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday showed that India’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation rose to 2.38% in February from the previous reading of 2.31%. This figure came in hotter than the expectation of 2.36%. The local currency remains stronger in an immediate reaction to the hotter inflation report.
Looking ahead, the US Retail Sales data for February will be released later on Monday. This report might offer cues on US consumer sentiment and whether policy uncertainty has prompted a slowdown in spending. Investors will closely watch the US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision on Wednesday, which is expected to keep interest rates unchanged. The primary focus will be on the Fed's policy guidance.
Indian Rupee gathers strength amid multiple headwinds
- The Indian Rupee is likely to face strong resistance around 86.50 while finding support in the 87.40-50 zone, said Dilip Parmar, a foreign exchange research analyst at HDFC Securities.
- India’s economic indicators for February reflect a moderation in inflation, improved industrial output and strong corporate earnings, according to the latest SBI Ecowrap report.
- India is projected to be the world's third-largest economy by 2028 as it becomes the world's most sought-after consumer market and gains share in global output, driven by macro stability influenced policy and better infrastructure, said Morgan Stanley.
- The preliminary reading of the University of Michigan (UoM) Consumer Sentiment Index showed that the index reached its lowest since November 2022, falling to 57.9 from 64.7 in the previous reading. This reading came in below the market consensus of 63.1.
- The UoM five-year Consumer Inflation Expectation jumped to 3.9% in March, compared to 3.5% in February.
- Markets widely expect the Fed will stay on hold when it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday. The markets have priced in nearly a 75% odds of a quarter-point reduction to the policy rate by June, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
USD/INR remains capped within a symmetrical triangle
The Indian Rupee trades stronger on the day. The USD/INR pair has consolidated near the lower limit of a symmetrical triangle on the daily chart. The constructive view of the pair remains in place, with the price holding above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). However, further consolidation cannot be ruled out as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands above the midline, suggesting neutral momentum in the near term.
The immediate resistance level for USD/INR emerges at 87.24, the upper boundary of a symmetrical triangle. Sustained gain above this level could pave the way to 87.53, the high of February 28, en route to an all-time high of 88.00.
On the flip side, a decisive break below the low of March 6 and the lower limit of the triangle pattern at 86.86 could expose 86.48, the low of February 21. Further south, the additional downside filter to watch is 86.14, the low of January 27.
Inflation FAQs
Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.
Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.
Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range below 1.0900 ahead of US Retail Sales data
EUR/USD is keeping its range below 1.0900 in the European session on Monday. The US Dollar steadies as traders exercise caution before US Retail Sales data due later in the day. Meanwhile, the Euro stays defensive ahead of Tuesday's German vote on fiscal reforms and US-Russia talks.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.2950, with Fed-BoE meetings on tap
GBP/USD remains sidelined below 1.2950 in the European trading hours on Monday. The pair lacks a clear directional bias as the risk mood turns cautious amid looming concerns over a trade war and Middle East conflict. The focus shifts to the US Retail Sales data ahead of this week's BoE and Fed event risks.
Gold price trades with positive bias just below $3,000 and record high set on Friday
Gold price remains close to all-time peak as rising trade tensions underpin safe-haven demand. Bets that the Fed will cut rates several times in 2025 lend additional support to the XAU/USD.
SEC pumps breaks on altcoin ETFs, institutional interest remains
Altcoins begin their slow recovery amidst Bitcoin’s 5% rally on Friday. The US financial regulator delayed its decisions on spot altcoin Exchange Traded Fund applications, raising concerns among traders.
The week ahead: Central banks give their verdict on Trump
Rarely is one man dominant for financial markets and for central banks, however, Donald Trump’s new economic policy means that he is centre stage as we wait to hear from a multitude of central bankers this week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.