USD/INR trades stronger as Trump threatens BRICS nations with 100% tariffs

- The Indian Rupee weakens in Monday’s early Asian session.
- Persistent portfolio outflows and weak domestic macroeconomic data undermine the INR.
- Investors brace for the HSBC India Manufacturing PMI and US ISM Manufacturing PMI, which are due later on Monday.
The Indian Rupee (INR) remains under some selling pressure on Monday after reaching an all-time low in the previous session. Donald Trump's victory in the US Presidential election sparked a wave of Greenback strength and dragged the INR lower. Additionally, the weaker-than-expected Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the July-September quarter could spark fresh outflows from stocks, weighing on the local currency.
Donald Trump threatened 100% tariffs on BRICS nations, including India, if they went ahead with developing their common currency to replace the USD. Meanwhile, India has been cautious in its ambitious move to de-dollarise even as the United States recently became India's leading trading partner.
Investors await the HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for November, which is estimated to ease to 57.3 from 57.5 in October. On Friday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) interest rate decision will be in the spotlight. Goldman Sachs analysts expect the Indian central bank to maintain the repo rate and policy stance unchanged but sound cautious on food inflation and acknowledge the moderation in growth. On the US docket, the ISM Manufacturing PMI will be released later on Monday.
Indian Rupee seems vulnerable amid unabated foreign fund outflows, downbeat GDP data
- India’s real GDP growth slumped to a seven-quarter low of 5.4% in the July to September 2024 quarter from a 6.7% growth in the first quarter (Q1). The RBI forecast GDP growth of 6.8% in Q2.
- "Despite the sharp slowdown in GDP growth, we maintain our view of a pause by the RBI next week given elevated inflation and an uncertain global environment," noted Upasna Bhardwaj, chief economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank.
- US President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday that the BRICS Countries should use the US Dollar (USD) as their reserve currency and threatened to impose a 100% tariff if they supported another currency to replace the USD, per BBC.
- The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is expected to improve to 47.5 in November from 46.5 in October.
USD/INR maintains a strong uptrend in the longer term
The Indian Rupee trades weaker on the day. Technically, the constructive outlook of the USD/INR pair remains in play on the daily chart as the pair holds above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The upward momentum is supported by the 14-day Relative Strength Index, which is located above the midline near 65.85, suggesting the path of least resistance is to the upside.
Bullish candlesticks and sustained trading above the ascending trend channel at 84.55 could lead USD/INR to the 85.00 psychological mark.
On the downside, bearish candlesticks below the lower limit of the trend channel of 84.28 could drag the pair back to 83.96, the 100-day EMA. If there’s enough bearish momentum, USD/INR could head for 83.65, the low of August 1.
Indian Rupee FAQs
The Indian Rupee (INR) is one of the most sensitive currencies to external factors. The price of Crude Oil (the country is highly dependent on imported Oil), the value of the US Dollar – most trade is conducted in USD – and the level of foreign investment, are all influential. Direct intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in FX markets to keep the exchange rate stable, as well as the level of interest rates set by the RBI, are further major influencing factors on the Rupee.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in forex markets to maintain a stable exchange rate, to help facilitate trade. In addition, the RBI tries to maintain the inflation rate at its 4% target by adjusting interest rates. Higher interest rates usually strengthen the Rupee. This is due to the role of the ‘carry trade’ in which investors borrow in countries with lower interest rates so as to place their money in countries’ offering relatively higher interest rates and profit from the difference.
Macroeconomic factors that influence the value of the Rupee include inflation, interest rates, the economic growth rate (GDP), the balance of trade, and inflows from foreign investment. A higher growth rate can lead to more overseas investment, pushing up demand for the Rupee. A less negative balance of trade will eventually lead to a stronger Rupee. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (interest rates less inflation) are also positive for the Rupee. A risk-on environment can lead to greater inflows of Foreign Direct and Indirect Investment (FDI and FII), which also benefit the Rupee.
Higher inflation, particularly, if it is comparatively higher than India’s peers, is generally negative for the currency as it reflects devaluation through oversupply. Inflation also increases the cost of exports, leading to more Rupees being sold to purchase foreign imports, which is Rupee-negative. At the same time, higher inflation usually leads to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising interest rates and this can be positive for the Rupee, due to increased demand from international investors. The opposite effect is true of lower inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays pressured near 0.6500 as Trump tariffs threat outweighs upbeat data
AUD/USD stays under pressure near 0.6500 in Asian trading on Monday. The pair remains weighed down by a flight to safety in the US Dollar amid US President-elect Trump's fresh tariffs threat on BRICS, which offset better-than-expected Australian Retail Sales data and Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI.
USD/JPY retakes 150.50 on trade war fears-led US Dollar rebound
USD/JPY stages a goodish recovery from over a one-month low to test 150.50 in Monday Asian session. The pair rebounds amid a pickup in the USD demand. Trump's tariff threats and geopolitical risks benefit the safe-haven US Dollar while the Japanese Yen struggles amid BoJ's rate hike uncertainty.
Gold slips after Trump tariffs threat on BRICS lifts US Dollar
Gold price is back in the red for the first time in five trading days early Monday, looking to extend the previous week’s decline. Resurgent demand for the US Dollar across the board as a safe-haven asset, trumping Gold price as a traditional safety bet at the start of the US Nonfarm Payrolls week.
Week ahead: Traders lock gaze on NFP after Thanksgiving holiday
Will the NFP data corroborate bets of a Fed pause? Loonie traders await employment numbers as well. Australia’s GDP to verify whether bets of May RBA cut are realistic. Euro could take directions from ECB President Lagarde.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.